Meanwhile, it appears Ipswich aren’t licking their wounds after missing out on Joe Morrell, with manager Paul Cook ready to seal a deal for their 16th new arrival of the summer.

Charlton take look at Henderson

Former Pompey keeper Stephen Henderson is training with Charlton, according to Londonnewsonline.

The 33-year-old, who had two spells at Fratton Park, has linked up with Nigel Adkins’ side after being released by Crystal Palace.

The Addicks are looking at the much-travelled stopper as they look to provide competition for Craig MacGillivray, who made the move to The Valley from Fratton Park earlier this summer.

MacGillivray has started Charlton’s three games this season to date, keeping one clean sheet.

However, Adkins wants further experience in the goalkeeping department, with current back-ups Joseph Osaghae and Nathan Harness yet to feature for the first team.

Former Pompey keeper Stephen Henderson Picture: Colin Farmery

Henderson impressed during 27 appearances for Pompey in the 2011-12 Championship season, before joining West Ham – a move which he later told The News went against his wishes.

He returned to Fratton Park during the 2017-18 League One campaign, but he’d make just one appearance for Kenny Jackett’s side.

A thigh injury he picked up on debut against Doncaster ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Since then Henderson has made only three senior appearances, with all three coming at Wycombe during a loan spell from Nottingham Forest in the 2018-19 season.

The Irishman has previously played for Charlton, featuring 54 times between 2014-16.

Ipswich turn attentions to Carroll after missing out on Morrell

Ipswich are closing in on the signing of free agent Tom Carroll.

That’s according to the East Anglian Daily Times, who claim Paul Cook has turned to the former QPR, Swansea and Tottenham midfielder after missing out on Joe Morrell.

It’s understood that the Tractor Boys have agreed terms with the 29-year-old, who is in Suffolk to complete the move.

Carroll has 17 England under-21 caps from his time at Spurs.

He joined Swansea for £4.5m in January 2017 and made 85 appearances for the Liberty Stadium outfit before moving to QPR last September on a free transfer.

A promising season with the Hoops was cut short, though, after the midfielder tore knee ligaments in January.

Carroll rejected a new deal at Loftus Road and has spent time on trial at Derby this summer.

He’ll become Ipswich’s 16th signing, after Cook completed a deal for Accrington defender Cameron Burgess on Sunday.

Sunderland set to announce Broadhead move from Everton

Premier League Everton’s official website appears to have jumped the gun and accidentally announced striker Nathan Broadhead's move to Sunderland before it should have.

The Wales under-21 international forward has been heavily linked with a loan switch to the Stadium of Light as manager Lee Johnson looks to find a replacement for Charlie Wyke.

There has been no official confirmation from Sunderland, but at 10.21am today the Toffees’ website published a story with the headline 'Broadhead joins Sunderland on loan'.

The story has since been taken down.

Twenty-three-year-old Broadhead has made two appearances for Everton and made his Premier League debut in April.