Former Pompey and Oxford defender Alex Cochrane has joined Hearts. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe have all been added to the Blues’ ranks, with a deal for Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu also close.

Yet Pompey aren’t the only ones doing business – although it looks like Oxford failed in their attempts to land a former Fratton Park target.

Here’s all the latest transfer news...

Ex-Blues and Oxford target signs for Hearts

Former Pompey target Alex Cochrane has joined Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

The 21-year-old left-back has signed on loan for the whole of the 2021-22 season after being heavily linked with a move to Oxford in recent weeks.

The Blues saw the Brighton youngster as an ideal candidate to replace Lee Brown last season.

However, a move never materialised after Brown signed a new deal and Cam Pring was brought in on loan from Bristol City.

Pompey signed young left-back Liam Vincent from Bromley earlier this month but remain on the look-out for a left-side defender.

Welcoming Cochrane to the Jambos, manager Robbie Neilson said: ‘I’m delighted to get the deal done for Alex to join us for the season ahead.

‘He’s a very highly-rated player with a good pedigree so I’m looking forward to working with him.

‘He’ll provide competition in the left side of defence, and his arrival also gives us the flexibility to change formation should we need to.’

After a move to Fratton Park failed to materialise for Cochrane last summer, the England youth international spent the first half of last season on loan in Belgium with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Lincoln set to welcome ‘top loans’ to Sincil Bank

Lincoln are reportedly close to landing two ‘top loans’ to kick-off their summer transfer business.

The Imps, who lost out on promotion to the Championship against Blackpool in the League One play-off final, enjoyed great success with their loan purchases last term.

Alex Palmer, TJ Eyoma, Brennan Johnson and Morgan Rogers all impressed under Michael Appleton’s leadership but have all returned to their parent clubs ahead of fresh new challenges.

Lincoln had worked hard at forging good relationships with Premier League and Championship clubs as they try to make the most of the loan market.

Now that effort looks set to reap further dividends, with Lincolnshire Live reporting that two new temporary additions are set to arrive at Sincil Bank.

Ipswich to step up Crooks interest

Ipswich Town are set to step up their interest in Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Tractor Boys are reportedly in a battle with Sunderland, Peterborough and Derby County, who are under a transfer embargo, for the 27-year-old.