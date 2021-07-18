League One transfers: How Portsmouth's transfer activity compares to Ipswich, Sunderland, Wigan, Sheffield Wednesday and other League One sides

The word ‘overhaul’ goes hand-in-hand with talk about Danny Cowley’s activity in the transfer market.

By The Sports Desk
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 12:10 pm
Updated Sunday, 18th July 2021, 12:23 pm

It’s hardly surprising, though, given the ins and outs at Fratton Park since the end of last season.

Yet it’s a term that describes most League One clubs’ plans of attack ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Indeed, with 24 teams in the third tier and 129 deals already completed to date, it suggests that few sides were happy with their lot when the summer transfer window eventually opened.

And with 155 outgoings confirmed (does not include loan deals), clubs are going for an entirely fresh approach in their bid to win promotion to the Championship.

Here’s a guide to all those transfers to date and proof that Cowley isn’t the only League One boss with his work cut out this summer.

1. L1 overhaul.jpg

From left: Scott Fraser, Tom Naylor, Jayden Stockley and Scott Twine

Photo: JPIMedia

Buy photo
From left: Scott Fraser, Tom Naylor, Jayden Stockley and Scott Twine

2. AFC Wimbledon

IN: Darius Charles (Wycombe, free), Luke McCormick (Chelsea, undisclosed), Aaron Cosgrove (Lewes, undisclosed), Zeki Oualah (Leatherhead, free), George Marsh (Tottenham, free), Aaron Pressley (Brentford, loan). OUT: Joe Pigott (Ipswich, free), Archie Procter (Accrington, undisclosed), Shane McLoughlin (Morecambe, free), Callum Reilly, Luke O’Neill (both released). Picture: Heathcote/Getty Images)

Photo: Richard Heathcote

Buy photo

3. Accrington

IN: Harry Pell (Colchester, free), John O'Sullivan (Morecambe, free), Joel Mumbongo (Burnley, loan), James Trafford (Man City, loan), Archie Procter (AFC Wimbledon, undisclosed), Liam Coyle (LIverpool, free), Joe Hardy (Liverpool, free). OUT: Mark Hughes (Bristol Rovers, free), Joe Maguire (Tranmere, free), Reagan Ogle (Hartlepool, free). CONTRACT TALKS: Ben Barclay, Harvey Rodgers. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Photo: Justin Setterfield

Buy photo

4. Bolton

IN: Dapo Afolayan (West Ham, free), Josh Sheehan (Newport, free), George Johnston (Feyenoord, undisclosed), Declan John (Swansea, free), Will Aimson (Plymouth, free), Amadou Bakayoko (Coventry, free), Joel Dixon (Barrow, free), Xavier Amaechi (Hamburg, loan). OUT: Arthur Gnahoua (Morecambe, free), Ryan Delaney (Morecambe, free), Shaun Miller, Arthur Gnahoua, Jamie Mascoll (all released). Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Photo: Alex Pantling

Buy photo
Danny CowleyLeague OneSunderlandSheffield WednesdayIpswich
Next Page
Page 1 of 7