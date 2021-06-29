Here’s three highlights we’ve picked out from today’s business.

Lincoln dealt huge blow as star-man Grant joins Peterborough

Pompey’s promotion rivals Lincoln have suffered a major transfer blow after Peterborough confirmed the signing Jorge Grant.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the now Championship side after they activated a release clause in the 26-year-old’s Imps contract.

The fee will remain undisclosed, but it’s safe to say the former Nottingham Forest ace won’t have come cheap following 17 goals in all competitions last season as Michael Appleton’s side were beaten by Blackpool in the League One play-off final.

Signed by now Pompey boss Danny Cowely from Forest in 2019, Grant went on to play 89 games for Lincoln.

He told the Posh website: ‘I really enjoyed my time at Lincoln, but I felt it was the right time for me to play in the Championship and I am looking forward to that opportunity with Peterborough.

Jorge Grant has signed for Peterborough for an undisclosed fee. Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

‘It is nice to get things sorted quickly and I can look ahead to meeting my team-mates and getting started’.

Former England defender training with Bolton

Former England defender Phil Jagielka has agreed to link up with Bolton Wanderers for pre-season training.

The 38-year-old centre-back is set to become a free agent on July 1 following the expiry of his Sheffield United contract.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt reportedly invited him to join his troops as they prepare for their first season back in League One.

However, the Manchester Evening News claim Jagielka was asked purely as a favour following his Blades release.

The former Everton and Sheffield United favourite made 40 appearances for England.

But despite nearly 600 appearances for both clubs, he has never won a major honour – although won promotion to the Premiership with the Blades in 2006.

Ipswich’s summer spree is far from over

Ipswich boss Paul Cook promised Portman Road fans that more signings are on the way after he completed a deal for Sheffield Wednesday player Matt Penny.

The 23-year-old, who is dubbed ‘a left-sided specialist’ has signed a two-year deal with the Tractor Boys following his release by Darren Moore’s League One new-boys.

He represents Ipswich’s sixth signing of an already busy summer, with Wes Burns, Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper, Macauley Bonne and Vaclav Hladky having already arrived.

But with 20 players departing the at the end of last season, Cook said more was yet to come.

He told the East Anglian Daily Times: ‘They (the owners) have really helped us so far this summer and the fans will be delighted to hear that the signings haven't stopped.