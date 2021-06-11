Oxford United left-back Josh Ruffels has left the Kassam Stadium and joined Championship outfit Huddersfield

The 27-year-old turned down a new U’s contract offer to sign for the Terriers. He moves after eight years at Oxford, playing more than 300 games for last season’s play-off semi-finalists (Oxford Mail).

Sunderland are interested in a free-transfer move for AFC Wimbledon defender Terell Thomas.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas is set to leave the Dons upon the expiry of is contract.

Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley are also reportedly keen (Daily Mail).

Winger Gwion Edwards has signed a two-year deal with Wigan after running down his contract at Ipswich.

The former Wales U-21 international spent three years at Portman Road following a £700,000 move from Peterborough.

Gwion Edwards has left Ipswich to sign for Wigan. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The Welshman scored 14 times in 109 appearances for the Tractor Boys (Various).

Plymouth have signed centre-back Dan Scarr from Walsall.

The 26-year-old former Birmingham City and Wycombe defender is Pilgrims manager Ryan Lowe's second summer signing, following James Wilson's move from Ipswich Town (BBC).

Burton have signed defender Deji Oshilaja after he was released by Charlton.