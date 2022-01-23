And with little over a week remaining of the January transfer window, the rumour mill has spun into overdrive.

Here’s the latest news from League One

Stockton race heats up

The battle to sign Morecambe hotshot Cole Stockton is heating it up, with clubs from across the Championship and League One vying for his signature.

Rotherham, Oxford United, Preston and Barnsley are all interested in his services, according to reports.

And it appears the Shrimps may have a battle on their hands to keep him at the Mazuma stadium this month.

Jermain Defoe scored 37 goals for Sunderland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old has taken no time to adapt to the third tier following promotion with Morecambe last season by scoring 20 goals in all competitions this term.

Stockton has only 18 months remaining on his current contract, which may force the club to listen to offers this winter.

Sunderland working hard for ex-striker

And the Black Cats boss has explained the North East club are, instead, ‘working hard’ to complete the signing of the former Rangers man.

Defoe scored 37 goals during his previous two-and-a-half year spell at the Stadium of Light before joining AFC Bournemouth then Rangers following relegation to the Championship.

Following his departure from IBROX, a host of League One clubs have been courting his services.

And Sunderland are hopeful a deal can be struck.

Johnson told The Chronicle Live: ‘It's misinformation. We are working very hard to try and bring Jermain in.’

‘We have had good conversations. It's an option, but it has to be right for the player and for all parties. Don't confuse us being thorough, for no interest.

‘I have a load of respect for Jermain himself and for what he can bring to the football club.

‘Whether it's short-term or long-term it doesn't really matter, it's about bringing someone in of that ilk.’

Spurs keen on Accrington stopper

Antonio Conte is eyeing Accrington goalkeeper Toby Savin as a future Spurs regular, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has established himself as first choice between the sticks at the WHAM Stadium this season.

And his glistening performances have also caught the attention of Manchester United and Newcastle.

