League One transfers: Sunderland 'working hard' on ex-Portsmouth and West Ham goal machine deal, Rotherham and Oxford join race for Morecambe striker, and Spurs interested in goalkeeper
As Pompey reportedly close in on a new left-wing-back, clubs across League One are also still looking to bolster their squads.
Denver Hume was absent from Sunderland’s matchday squad in their victory over the Blues yesterday, due to the latter’s interest in his signature.
And with little over a week remaining of the January transfer window, the rumour mill has spun into overdrive.
Here’s the latest news from League One
Stockton race heats up
The battle to sign Morecambe hotshot Cole Stockton is heating it up, with clubs from across the Championship and League One vying for his signature.
Rotherham, Oxford United, Preston and Barnsley are all interested in his services, according to reports.
And it appears the Shrimps may have a battle on their hands to keep him at the Mazuma stadium this month.
The 27-year-old has taken no time to adapt to the third tier following promotion with Morecambe last season by scoring 20 goals in all competitions this term.
Stockton has only 18 months remaining on his current contract, which may force the club to listen to offers this winter.
Sunderland working hard for ex-striker
And the Black Cats boss has explained the North East club are, instead, ‘working hard’ to complete the signing of the former Rangers man.
Defoe scored 37 goals during his previous two-and-a-half year spell at the Stadium of Light before joining AFC Bournemouth then Rangers following relegation to the Championship.
Following his departure from IBROX, a host of League One clubs have been courting his services.
And Sunderland are hopeful a deal can be struck.
Johnson told The Chronicle Live: ‘It's misinformation. We are working very hard to try and bring Jermain in.’
‘We have had good conversations. It's an option, but it has to be right for the player and for all parties. Don't confuse us being thorough, for no interest.
‘I have a load of respect for Jermain himself and for what he can bring to the football club.
‘Whether it's short-term or long-term it doesn't really matter, it's about bringing someone in of that ilk.’
Spurs keen on Accrington stopper
Antonio Conte is eyeing Accrington goalkeeper Toby Savin as a future Spurs regular, according to reports.
The 21-year-old has established himself as first choice between the sticks at the WHAM Stadium this season.
And his glistening performances have also caught the attention of Manchester United and Newcastle.
