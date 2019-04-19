Have your say

POMPEY are back in League One action as they continue their push for promotion.

The Blues will travel up to Staffordshire to take on rivals Burton Albion on Good Friday.

It is the first of two games Pompey will play over the Easter period, with Conor Chaplin’s Coventry coming to Fratton Park on Easter Monday.

Matt Clarke rescued a late point against Burton earlier in the season.

With Good Friday being the first of two bank holidays, plenty of Pompey fans are preparing to make the long trip up to the Pirelli Stadium.

Blues supporters have snapped up 1,300 tickets for the match and some are still available for purchase on the day.

But what if you can’t make the trip up north? Here’s what you need to know:

Is Burton Albion vs Portsmouth on TV?

Yes, the League One clash will be on the box on Good Friday. It has been selected for coverage by Sky Sports.

What Sky Sports channel is it on?

Burton vs Pompey will be on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Football HD.

Following the match, Sky will also be showing Sunderland vs Doncaster on the channel as well as Sky Sports Main Event.

So you will be able to see if the Black Cats can match the Pompey result in the race for automatic promotion.

What time is kick off?

The Burton vs Pompey match will kick off at 3pm on Good Friday, with Sky Sports coverage beginning at 2.45pm.

Due to it being a bank holiday, the 3pm kick off can be shown on TV.

While Sunderland vs Doncaster will kick off at 5.15pm.

Can you watch the game on Now TV?

If you don’t have a subscription to Sky Sports but you do have a Now TV account – or a device that can play Now TV – you can still watch the Pompey game.

Now TV has an option to purchase a 24 hour sports pass so you can tune into all of the action from the Pirelli Stadium on Good Friday.