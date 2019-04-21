Have your say

POMPEY will face one of their own as Conor Chaplin’s Coventry as they continue their bid for promotion from League One.

Following Matt Clarke’s dramatic injury time winner against Burton, the Blues will be back in action on Easter Monday.

Pompey earned a massive win at Burton. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Portsmouth will host the Sky Blues at Fratton Park on the Bank Holiday looking to make it seven wins in a row in the league.

Chaplin will be making his first return to the South Coast since sealing a move to Coventry in August last year.

READ MORE: Luton boost title bid with emphatic victory at Accrington Stanley to stretch advantage on Barnsley, Pompey and Sunderland

While the match is at Fratton Park, if you are a Pompey fan who can’t make to the match on Easter Monday here’s what you need to know about TV details for the game.

Is Portsmouth vs Coventry on TV?

For the second consecutive game, Pompey will be on the box. With Sky Sports selecting the match for TV coverage.

What Sky Sports channel is it on?

Portsmouth’s league one clash against Coventry will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, as well as their respective HD channels.

READ MORE: Barnsley edged win at ‘key time’ to remain just ahead of Portsmouth and Sunderland… Kieffer Moore boost

What time is kick-off?

Sky Sports coverage of the Portsmouth vs Coventry game will begin at noon on Easter Monday.

While the match itself will kick-off at 12.30pm on April 22.

Is the game available on Now TV?

If you don’t have a subscription to Sky Sports but you do have a Now TV account – or a device that can play Now TV – you can still watch the Pompey game.

Now TV has an option to purchase a 24 hour sports pass so you can tune into all of the action from Fratton Park on Easter Monday.