League One winners and losers: Kenny Jackett features whilst Joey Barton drops clanger with Portsmouth admission!

The action in League One this weekend produced red cards and a 93rd-minute Bolton Wanderers winning goal alongside another good performance from Wycombe Wanderers.

Here, we take a look at the winners and losers from the weekend’s third tier fixtures.

Peterborough didnt play this weekend, but the prolific Ivan Toney has had 12m valuation slapped on his head amid Premier League interest. A huge compliment for a League One player.

The list includes managers and players from Doncaster Rovers, Bolton Wanderers, Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough United, Mk Dons, Rotherham United, Coventry City, Tranmere Rovers, Sunderland and Portsmouth!

Scroll down and click through the pages to view our League One winners and losers.

The Chairboys legend has guided his side to first position in League One after 17 games played. An amazing achievement given the big sides in the division.

Scored Wycombe Wanderers first goal in a 2-0 victory away to Tranmere Rovers. At 37, the big man is proving lethal in League One with six goals this campaign.

12th placed Doncaster also saw their game postponed, adding to an already busy festive period.

Bagged Coventry City's winner in a 2-1 victory over Rochdale.

Bagged a 93rd-minute vital winner for his side against MK Dons.

Was sent off as MK Dons lost to Bolton Wanderers at the death.

Managed to get himself sent off in the 82nd minute of Rotherham's 1-0 win over Accrington Stanley.

Murphys winner means Bolton have a point on the board for the first time in League One this season after a deduction due to financial irregularities.