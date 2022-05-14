Michael Smith, John Marquis, Eliis Harrison, Sam Morsy

League One's 20 dirtiest players: includes Rotherham, Ipswich and Wigan bad boys - but none from Portsmouth

Throughout the 2021-22 campaign, Pompey collected their fair share of cautions.

By Sam Cox
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 9:00 am
Updated Saturday, 14th May 2022, 9:45 am

Across the season, the Blues collected 77 cards in total – which doesn’t include Danny or Nicky Cowley.

But how does the Fratton Park side’s so-called bad boys compare to the division’s dirtiest players, based on average fouls per game?

Remarkably, their highest on the list, Ronan Curtis (1.6), doesn’t break into the top 20 – despite serving two bans for picking up too many yellows on separate occasions.

So who does according to WhoScored.com’s?

Here’s what we found out...

1. Kyle Vassell - Cheltenham Town (20th)

Fouls per game: 1.8 Yellow cards: 1 Red cards: 0 Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

2. Lee Evans - Ipswich (19th)

Fouls per game: 1.8 Yellow cards: 4 Red cards: 0 Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Photo: Ashley Allen

3. Dion Charles - Bolton (18th)

Fouls per-game: 1.8 Yellows: 4 Reds: 0 Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Photo: Gareth Copley

4. John Marquis - Lincoln (17th)

Fouls per game: 1.8 Yellow cards: 4 Red cards: 0 Picture: Robin Jones

Photo: Robin Jones

