League One's 20 dirtiest players: includes Rotherham, Ipswich and Wigan bad boys - but none from Portsmouth

Across the season, the Blues collected 77 cards in total – which doesn’t include Danny or Nicky Cowley.
But how does the Fratton Park side’s so-called bad boys compare to the division’s dirtiest players, based on average fouls per game?
Remarkably, their highest on the list, Ronan Curtis (1.6), doesn’t break into the top 20 – despite serving two bans for picking up too many yellows on separate occasions.
So who does according to WhoScored.com’s?
Here’s what we found out...
1. Kyle Vassell - Cheltenham Town (20th)
Fouls per game: 1.8
Yellow cards: 1
Red cards: 0
Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
2. Lee Evans - Ipswich (19th)
Fouls per game: 1.8
Yellow cards: 4
Red cards: 0
Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images
3. Dion Charles - Bolton (18th)
Fouls per-game: 1.8
Yellows: 4
Reds: 0
Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
4. John Marquis - Lincoln (17th)
Fouls per game: 1.8
Yellow cards: 4
Red cards: 0
Picture: Robin Jones
