Their unlikely play-off pursuit has faltered with Danny Cowley’s side still having six matches remaining this term.

However, there are still a number of individual accolades up for grabs – including the most assists in League One.

There is a surprise inclusion of a Pompey figure within the top15 of whoscored.com’s list of providers.

Here’s the third-tier playmakers looking to sit at the assist summit as the term comes to an end.

1. Callum Camps - Fleetwood (15th) Assists: 6 Appearances: 26 Position: Attacking midfield

2. Ronan Curtis - Pompey (14th) Assists: 7 Appearances: 37 Position: Winger

3. Jordan Obita - Wycombe (13th) Assists: 7 Appearances: 37 Position: Left-back

4. Jordan Garrick - Plymouth (12th) Assists: 7 Appearances: 38 Position: Right-midfield