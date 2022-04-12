Alex Pritchard, Ronan Curtis, Scott Twine, Barry Bannan.

League One's best playmakers revealed - including a surprise Portsmouth inclusion as Wigan Athletic, Sunderland, MK Dons, and Sheffield Wednesday stars battle for supremacy

Following Pompey’s damming defeat to Cheltenham, their season is all but over.

By Sam Cox
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 4:05 pm

Their unlikely play-off pursuit has faltered with Danny Cowley’s side still having six matches remaining this term.

However, there are still a number of individual accolades up for grabs – including the most assists in League One.

There is a surprise inclusion of a Pompey figure within the top15 of whoscored.com’s list of providers.

Here’s the third-tier playmakers looking to sit at the assist summit as the term comes to an end.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth transfer gossip: Blues join Preston, Peterborough, Rotherham, and Wycombe in race for prolific 25-goal Morecambe striker

1. Callum Camps - Fleetwood (15th)

Assists: 6 Appearances: 26 Position: Attacking midfield Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Ronan Curtis - Pompey (14th)

Assists: 7 Appearances: 37 Position: Winger Picture: Malcolm Bryce

Photo: Malcolm Bryce

Photo Sales

3. Jordan Obita - Wycombe (13th)

Assists: 7 Appearances: 37 Position: Left-back Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales

4. Jordan Garrick - Plymouth (12th)

Assists: 7 Appearances: 38 Position: Right-midfield Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
League OnePortsmouthWigan AthleticSunderlandMK Dons
Next Page
Page 1 of 4