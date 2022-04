However, his double-figured tally still isn’t enough for him to break into the top-20 goalscoring strikers in the division.

In fact, Pompey’s highest League One scorer, Marcus Harness, currently misses out on the top-15 – as the term reaches its climax.

So, who has proven themselves as a prolific forward this season?

We examined WhoScored.com’s stats to see who is fighting for the golden boot in two-weeks’ time – and here’s what we found out.

1. Jayden Stockley - Charlton (15th) L1 appearances: 30 Goals: 12

2. Daniel Udoh - Shrewsbury (14th) L1 appearances: 43 Goals: 12

3. Sam Smith - Cambridge (13th) L1 appearances:45 Goals: 13

4. Joe Ironside - Cambridge (12th) L1 appearances: 35 Goals: 13