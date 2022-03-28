Pompey have found themselves behind in 18 matches this season, yet still managed to gain 13 points from such losing positions.

Unfortunately, their total doesn’t top the list.

Thanks to the statistics from Transfermarkt.com, which detail how the Blues compare to their rivals.

Here’s what we found out…

1. Doncaster (24th) - Three Deficits: 29 Wins: 0 Draws: 3 Losses: 26 Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2. Gillingham (23rd) - Four Deficits: 23 Wins: 0 Draws: 4 Losses: 19 Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3. Rotherham (22nd) - Four Deficits: 9 Wins: 1 Draws: 1 Losses: 7 Picture: George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Crewe (21st) - Five Deficits: 29 Wins: 1 Draws: 2 Losses: 26 Picture: James Chance/Getty Images Photo: James Chance Photo Sales