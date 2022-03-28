From left: Danny Cowley, Steven Schumacher, Kieran McKenna and Alex Neil

League One's comeback kings revealed as Portsmouth's points from losing positions compared to Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, Rotherham and Co

League One’s comeback kings have been revealed.

By Sam Cox
Monday, 28th March 2022, 4:55 am

Pompey have found themselves behind in 18 matches this season, yet still managed to gain 13 points from such losing positions.

Unfortunately, their total doesn’t top the list.

Thanks to the statistics from Transfermarkt.com, which detail how the Blues compare to their rivals.

Here’s what we found out…

1. Doncaster (24th) - Three

Deficits: 29 Wins: 0 Draws: 3 Losses: 26 Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Photo: Julian Finney

2. Gillingham (23rd) - Four

Deficits: 23 Wins: 0 Draws: 4 Losses: 19 Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Photo: Lewis Storey

3. Rotherham (22nd) - Four

Deficits: 9 Wins: 1 Draws: 1 Losses: 7 Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo: George Wood

4. Crewe (21st) - Five

Deficits: 29 Wins: 1 Draws: 2 Losses: 26 Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

Photo: James Chance

