As George Hirst’s double cancelled out the Latics’ two-goal advantage, the 28-year-old replaced Michael Jacobs and fired home the winner.

The former Sunderland man is no stranger to rising from the sidelines during his time at the Black Cats and at Fratton Park.

But where does the ex-Millwall man rank among League One’s best super-subs?

Thanks to Transfermarkt.com’s stats, we’ve examined the data – and here’s what we found.

1. Adebayo Akinfenwa - Wycombe (15th) Appearances from the bench: 30 Goals: 2 Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

2. Bassala Sambou - Crewe (14th) Appearances from the bench: 10 Goals: 2 Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

3. Bersant Celina - Ipswich (13th) Appearances from the bench: 9 Goals: 2 Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

4. James Henry - Oxford (12th) Appearances from the bench: 9 Goals: 2 Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images