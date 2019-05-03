Lee Bowyer conceded Pompey’s Wembley experience would give them an advantage over Charlton if the sides met in the League One play-off final.

And the Addicks boss believes the Blues will finish the season in third place.

Both Kenny Jackett’s men and Charlton will compete in the play-offs after tomorrow’s final round of fixtures.

The semi-final ties are still to be decided, however.

As things stand, third-placed Pompey will meet either Doncaster or Peterborough, who are both fighting for sixth. Meanwhile, Charlton, in fifth, will face fourth-placed Sunderland..

The Blues are aiming to reach the Championship by prevailing at Wembley for a second time this season, following the Checkatrade Trophy triumph over Sunderland in March.

Craig MacGillivray, Jamal Lowe and Oli Hawkins celebrate Pompey's Checkatrade Trophy triumph. Picture: Joe Pepler

Bowyer expects Pompey to defeat Accrington tomorrow (5.30pm) and clinch third spot.

And although the Blues’ recent national stadium appearance would give them an edge, he’d still back Charlton to come out on top.

Bowyer told the Addicks’ website: ‘I think Portsmouth will finish third. I went to their game the other night (against Peterborough) – crazy game.

‘They should have won it really, they had a goal disallowed for offside and they shouldn’t really have been in that situation.

‘They should have won the game.

‘Obviously, Peterborough came out on top and they’ll be pushing for the last play-off spot.

‘Whoever we get, it’s going to be difficult because it’s going to be against the four sides that are good enough to be in the play-offs.

‘But, like I’ve said before I believe we can beat anybody, and we’ve shown that before this season.

‘We just have to concentrate on what we’re doing and makes sure that the players are ready.

‘Going into the play-off’s maybe they (Pompey and Sunderland) have an advantage on us, they’ve already played at Wembley.

‘We’re in a good place. Toe to toe we’re as good as anybody and there’s nothing that I’m afraid of.

‘I wouldn’t want to play us, we’ve got everything. We fight and compete.

‘Our work rate is exceptional. We have people willing to run in out forward. We have forwards that can score. We defend with six clean sheets out of eight.

‘But the other teams that are in the play-offs are also good. Every team’s got strengths, every team’s got weaknesses, were no different. If we turn up on the day, we’re capable of winning.’

Pompey have been defeated twice by Charlton this season.

The Addicks were 2-1 winners at Fratton Park in December, before triumphing by the same scoreline at The Valley in March.