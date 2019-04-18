Lee Bowyer has challenged Charlton to seize the chance to leapfrog League One promotion rivals Pompey and Sunderland tomorrow – at least for a few hours.

The fifth-placed Addicks will also have the opportunity to move level on points with Barnsley, in second, when they travel to Oxford in a Good Friday lunchtime clash.

Should Bowyer’s men take all three points at the Kassam Stadium, it would be enough to take them above both Pompey and the Black Cats prior to their fixtures later in the day.

Kenny Jackett’s fourth-placed Pompey and Barnsley start respective matches against Burton and Shrewsbury at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Sunderland – in third – are not in action until 5.15pm as they host sixth-placed Doncaster.

And former Leeds and Newcastle midfielder Bowyer sees his side’s lunchtime kick-off as an advantage, only if they defeat Oxford.

But the Addicks boss stressed they remain outsiders to clinch automatic promotion this season.

Although Bowyer is refusing to give up hope in the race for a top-two finish.

He told www.londonnewsonline.co.uk: ‘It’s not a bad situation to be in – if they (Barnsley) see us sitting their level on points.

‘It might put them under a little bit of pressure. I wouldn’t say it makes that much of a difference because they’ll still go out and try to win, no matter what the situation is.

'All these games are tough. Everyone is playing for something. It is going to be hard now.

‘Whoever can pull out the results towards the end will be the side that go up.

‘We need a little bit of luck between now and then, for sure. We have to be there, just in case they do give us an opportunity. Nothing changes for us.

'We are out of it, on paper, because we have got three teams ahead of us.

‘To ask three to mess up is a lot. One or two is a push as well. But there’s a chance. There’s definitely a chance.’