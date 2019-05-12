Lee Bowyer has warned Charlton are not there yet in the quest to reach the League One play-off final.

Lyle Taylor and Joe Aribo scored to earn a 2-1 win at Doncaster on Sunday.

Charlton came into the play-offs with many people tipping them to go all the way.

But Doncaster’s late goal kept things interesting.

Bowyer told the News Shopper website: ‘I’m a bit disappointed to concede so late on. A bit of fortunate went their way and it was undefendable for them on the far post.

“But we've got a one-goal lead going back to the Valley. We haven’t been beaten there since the turn of the year (in all competitions).

‘It’s going to be tough but we realise it's another 90 minutes. Anything can happen, we’ve witnessed that more than ever, how crazy football can be. It’s not over until it’s over. We’ll try to win the game.

‘Out of possession we were solid, we limited them to chances and then knowing the players we've got we’re always going to create chances.’

Bowyer is happy with what is attacking players can do as Charlton plot a late charge to the Championship – with either Pompey or Sunderland to oppose them or Doncaster in the final.

The Charlton boss added: ‘We’ve got Lyle that scores goals, Joe Aribo with his trickery and he scores goals. I knew we’d create and it’s just whether we’d take the chances on the day. But they are still in it with a shout, but now I can’t wait until Friday.

‘I’m over the moon because I know when we played here not so long ago, we left with a draw and you can say we were a bit fortunate that day.

‘That’s why I changed the shape, you've got to respect who you're playing against. I realised what they were doing, hitting us on the break.

‘Our shape was wrong when we were attacking, I had to put that right and thought our shape worked perfectly.’