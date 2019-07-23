Have your say

Lee Brown believes Pompey have the quality to fill the void left by Nathan Thompson.

The Blues left-back reckons summer signing James Bolton and Anton Walkes are both suitable replacements for the former defender.

Thompson’s two-year contract came to a close on July 1, after he opted not to pen to paper on fresh terms.

Arriving from Swindon in June 2017, the tough-tackling right-back was a consistent performer for Kenny Jackett’s side, scoring one goal in 77 appearances.

The Blues moved quickly to replace Thompson when it appeared he wouldn’t be returning to PO4, with Bolton being recruited on a free transfer.

Currently sidelined with a groin injury, the former Shrewsbury man will vie with Walkes for the berth on the right-hand side of Jackett’s defence when he regains full fitness.

Lee Brown, left, and Nathan Thompson before the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley. Picture: Joe Pepler

Brown held Thompson in high regard and admits losing him is a blow.

But the former Bristol Rovers defender believes there’s more than enough ability at Pompey to ensure it doesn’t impact this campaign’s League One promotion bid.

Brown said: ‘James Bolton is a fantastic signing and Anton Walkes is a very good right-back for me.

‘They are two quality players.

‘Don’t get me wrong, Nathan Thompson is a fantastic player and I speak very highly of him.

‘But we know what it is like in football. It is very cutthroat and we have got to get over it quickly – what’s happened, has happened.

‘Nathan hasn’t signed for anyone yet and we’ve made some good signings to cover those positions.

‘Only time will tell if it is going to be a hindrance or not.’

Along with Bolton, Pompey have signed centre-backs Paul Downing and Sean Raggett, after selling Matt Clarke to Brighton for around £4m.

And Brown’s tipped all three new faces for success at Fratton Park.

He added: ‘Nathan and Matt Clarke were good for us but now we’re on to a different stage at Portsmouth Football Club.

‘We’ve lost two but we have brought in three.

‘You’d think they will bring good quality and the gaffer has obviously done his homework on all three.

‘People know, especially with signings, the gaffer likes to do his research and doesn’t get many wrong for me.’