Defender Lee Brown, left, and Ronan Curtis are all smiles in the Peterborough friendly victory. Picture: Joe Pepler

The left-back, 30, played the full 90 minutes as the Blues recorded a 2-0 triumph over Championship Posh this afternoon.

Pompey were the better side against their division higher opponents, winning it courtesy of first-half goals from midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe and Ronan Curtis.

But Brown insists the Blues should not start getting ahead of themselves after the victory.

With just a week to go before the League One kick-off at Fleetwood, it was a welcome confidence boost for Pompey.

But Brown says that's all it was - and now they must focus on making sure they perform when the real stuff starts.

He said: ‘I think it was a good workout, you can’t read too much into these pre-season games, you take a little bit of confidence but it’s not the real McCoy - the real McCoy starts next week.

‘It is a great workout, I think we did look strong, but the real McCoy starts next week.

‘I’ve said it all pre-season, I’ve won every game in pre-season and lost the first five of the season, it absolutely means nothing.

‘It certainly don’t get no points on the board - I’d rather lose every pre-season game and win the first 10.