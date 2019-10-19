Lee Brown admitted Pompey played with ‘edginess’ as they fell to a 1-0 loss to AFC Wimbledon.

Terell Thomas’ 93rd-minute winner cranked up the pressure on Blues boss Kenny Jackett at Kingsmeadow.

Despite the visitors yet again controlling possession – and having some decent goalscoring opportunities – they were unable to make it count.

Brown felt Pompey played some good football in the first half and were unlucky not to have taken the lead.

But the left-back frankly said the Blues were nervous on the ball after half-time as they searched for an opening.

Brown said: ‘In the first half, we played some really good stuff, in spells we played some really good stuff and created a number of chances.

Lee Brown in action against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘Anyone could say we tried to play some really good stuff in the first half, we got the ball wide and in behind them.

‘That final bit was just lacking today.

‘You see it all the time, when people are anxious they snap at shots, the final cross and everyone is so desperate to do well.

‘We dominated the first half, created four or five chances and you could see the edginess in the second half.’