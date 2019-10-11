Have your say

Lee Brown is eager for Pompey to get one over ‘bogey’ team Gillingham on Saturday.

The Blues welcome Steve Evans’ side to Fratton Park eyeing a third successive League One victory.

Kenny Jackett’s troops have seen off both Bolton and Doncaster Rovers in recent league outings and are keen to continue their climb up the table.

Those back-to-back wins have lifted Pompey to 16th in the standings, leaving them seven points and 10 places outside the play-off places, with at least a game in hand on the teams sitting above them.

But defender Brown knows the Blues are going to have to be ‘right at it’ when they welcome Gillingham to Fratton Park.

The Kent side have a superb recent record against Pompey, having won each of the past three league meetings between the teams.

They completed a double over Jackett’s men last season, as well as winning at Fratton Park in March 2018.

Yet Brown is determined for Pompey to rectify those damning stats.

He said: ‘They’re a bit of a bogey team for us.

‘But it’s good to know and it shows we’re going to need to be right at it on Saturday.

‘I feel like we need a good performance and a good win.

‘I think it’s just something you always know, ‘we lost twice last year’.

‘Sometimes it’s good to not forget those types of things, so we’ve got a little bit of a thing to get back at them.

‘It gives you that little bit extra (motivation), not that you should need it, but sometimes it’s good to have that.’

Brown believes Pompey’s confidence is beginning to grow after a stuttering start in League One this season.

The Blues won just one of their opening seven league outings, but have been victorious in both fixtures since then.

Although, Brown insisted Pompey have room for improvement.

The left-back added: ‘Do we need to improve? Yes, we do.

‘Hopefully the confidence will continue to grow and everyone starts evolving.

‘We’re hoping to go on a nice run.’