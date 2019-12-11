Have your say

Lee Brown feels Pompey needed time to adjust to the loss of key players this season.

But the left-back reckons the Blues are now starting to show their true colours as their League One form powerfully accelerates.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw with high-flying Peterborough made it 10 games unbeaten and one loss in 15 for Kenny Jackett’s men.

That follows a summer of upheaval in which eight new faces arrived in the wake of departures for key men like Matt Clarke, Jamal Lowe and Nathan Thompson.

Brown felt it was inevitable there would be a period of adjustment after those changes.

He said: ‘It shows how far we’ve come from our early-season form (that the players felt disappointed to draw with Peterborough).

‘Confidence is built by winning games, but I wouldn’t get too carried away. There’s still a long, long way to go.

‘We lost three important players in the summer and there’s been a turnover of players in key positions.

‘Sometimes it just takes a bit of time to settle people in, bed down and build partnerships.

‘It takes time. It never just clicks overnight.

‘You’d like to think that slowly it then starts to click.’

Brown has detected a sea-change in attitude amid Pompey’s form when it comes to the side’s attacking threat.

The 29-year-old senses there’s now a belief in Jackett’s ranks when it comes to the Blues’ goalscoring capability.

He added: ‘The spirit among the camp right now is very good.

‘It’s very good and there’s a never-say-die attitude.

‘We always believe we can score and we’ve got some good forward players.

‘I always feel like we’re going to score now right down to the end. I feel we can score in the last minute.’