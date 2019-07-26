Have your say

Lee Brown believes Ronan Curtis cops unwarranted Pompey flak.

The left-back feels some supporters forgot what a gruelling campaign the Irishman underwent last season.

Lee Brown and Ronan Curtis celebrate Joel Lynch's scores own goal during Pompey's 1-1 FA Cup draw with QPR. Picture: Joe Pepler

Curtis moved to Fratton Park from Derry City in the summer of 2017 and started his Blues career in scintillating fashion.

He scored eight goals before the turn of the year, which earned him his Republic of Ireland senior debut.

But Curtis would net only four times in 2019 as Kenny Jackett’s men suffered League One play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland.

Small sections of the Fratton faithful took their frustrations out on the winger by leaving him hate calls and abusive texts.

Pick up our Sports Mail 2019-20 special on Sunday

But Brown leapt to the defence of the south London-born ace.

He pointed to Curtis having only a one-and-a-half week break after competing in the League of Ireland for four months as reason for his out-of-sorts performances.

And the former Bristol Rovers man hailed the partnership he’s struck up with the 23-year-old down the left flank.

Brown said: ‘We had a 62-game season and then you’re forgetting Ronan had been playing in Ireland.

‘He probably had a 100-game season. When you look at it like that, you’ve got to cut him some slack if he did run out of steam and didn’t have as much energy.

‘For me, he took a little bit of flak because people didn't realise he probably had a 100-game season.

‘If you break it down, it probably was a 100-game season and he did well for his first campaign in the Football League.

‘I can’t speak highly enough of Ronan as a player.

‘First and foremost, he works very hard for the team and then everyone can see his quality speaks for itself.

‘We have a good relationship and I enjoy playing with him.

‘I cover him and he covers me. Sometimes you just click with players and others you don’t – that’s just the way it is.

‘I felt we did click and showed good signs.’