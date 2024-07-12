Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds have announced their third signing of the summer ahead of opening Championship clash vs Pompey

Portsmouth fans were handed huge transfer news earlier today with Blues sporting director Rich Hughes speculating that five or six more players are still necessary to help strengthen ahead of the 2024-25 Championship season, as reported by The News.

These new arrivals should include a third-choice keeper, a centre-half, right-back, midfield improvements and a number ten, according to Hughes. Those targets have seemingly been identified by the club but as we await to see which new faces could arrive in PO4 ahead of the beginning of August, here is the latest news from around the Championship.

Leeds United announce loan deal for ex-Southampton star

Leeds United have announced their third signing of the summer with Bournemouth’s Joe Rothwell heading to Elland Road on a season-long loan. According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, there is currently no option to make the move permanent but the news came as a complete surprise, highlighting the 49ers Enterprises are working hard to avoid leaks and possible speculation.

Rothwell’s arrival comes shortly after Archie Gray’s recent £40m departure to Tottenham and will provide much needed goals and experience in the central midfield area.

Rothewell spent the second-half of last season on loan at Southampton, scoring four goals in 16 appearances, and played a key role in helping Russell Martin’s side secure immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Saints boss Martin was full of praise for the 29-year-old former England youth international and, at the time of his St Mary’s arrival said: “(Southampton) is very different to what he’s been offered at Blackburn and Bournemouth but he’s a really talented footballer and athlete. When you add them two ingredients and the character he’s got, it’s exciting for us. It’s a really good addition.

“I'm excited to work with Joe, I really hated playing against him when he was at Blackburn, it's always a good sign of a player that you don't enjoy facing.”

Hull City eye star of promotion-rivals

Hull City are eyeing a move for West Brom star Okay Yokuslu, according to Hull Live. The Turkish star has been linked with a move away to several different clubs, including Besiktas, but it was reported by Ertan Suzgun that the Turkish giants failed to reach a formal agreement to secure his services.

Now, however, Hull City appear to have stepped up their offer in the hope of bringing the 30-year-old to the MKM Stadium. According to Hull Live, they had been negotiating a permanent deal in a bid to seal his signature ahead of their pre-season tour. Hull’s tour is currently underway in Yokuslu’s homeland. New recruits Julian Hubner, Filip Tapalovic and Erbil Bozkurt were said to be on the plane heading to Istanbul but, as yet, no Yokuslu.

Turkish international Yokuslu first headed to the Baggies in 2021 on loan from Celta Vigo. He was then sent out on loan to Getafe before signing a permanent deal with West Brom in 2022 and the defensive midfielder has gone on to make 84 Premier League appearances for the club.

The 30-year-old has played a pivotal role in helping the club push further up the league, aiding them in a fifth place finish that sent them into the Championship play-off semi-finals. As Hull narrowly missed out on a spot in the play-offs, they will be hoping that new midfield options can help change their fortunes for the upcoming season with Yokuslu’s experience seemingly crucial.