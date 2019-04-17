The ever-adaptable Gareth Evans has been presented with a fresh Pompey responsibility.

‘Another position ticked off,’ smiled the 30-year-old.

Wembley marked a new left-sided role for the long-serving Gareth Evans. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘I might play in goal at some point and that will be it then, I’ve done them all!’

Evans was an instant hit at Wembley, thrust into an unfamiliar presence on the left of the attacking three, he turned in a man-of-the-match performance.

It marked the unveiling of a new role for a player whose Pompey versatility has shone through 181 appearances – and yielded 32 goals.

Right winger, right-back, central midfielder, holding midfielder, number 10 – and now left winger.

And with a goal and two assists from three matches served there, Evans is confident he can still make an impact.

He said: ‘I used to play there in the first season I had at Rotherham, I played every game up until about Christmas time.

‘I enjoy it, though, you can cut in on your right or go down on the left, so I think I’m cable of playing there.

‘Admittedly, I haven’t played there a lot for Pompey, but the manager saw something at Wembley.

‘Jamal was quite keen on staying on the right and that meant me going on the left. Maybe the manager sees me playing there between now and the rest of the season.

‘I’ve scored quite a lot of goals for Pompey with my left foot so it’s all right.

‘Ronan (Curtis) probably prefers using his right foot a lot more than I do, a lot of his game is coming inside and using his right foot to cross or shoot.

‘But I feel I am quite capable of going on the outside and crossing with my left. It’s another position for me, isn’t it!’

Evans was rewarded for his Checkatrade Trophy final cameo by displacing Ronan Curtis on the left at Wycombe.

However, he was back on the bench against Rochdale last weekend – only to score within five minutes of entering the pitch in the 4-1 victory.

Evans added: ‘The other night against Manchester United, Barcelona had Coutino on the left and then Messi on the right, so both were cutting in on their stronger feet.

‘It has probably come into the modern game, you don’t really get right footers playing on the right and left footers on the left, it is more the other way round now.

‘You don't really need to be a left footer playing on the left.’