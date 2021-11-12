Leicester's George Hirst or John Marquis? Arsenal's Miguel Azeez knocking the door - Portsmouth's likely Wycombe line-up

Danny Cowley has plenty to ponder as Pompey go to Wycombe.

By Jordan Cross
Friday, 12th November 2021, 2:02 pm
Updated Friday, 12th November 2021, 2:29 pm

Chiefly the Blues boss has to decide whether to go with John Marquis or George Hirst at Adams Park.

Hirst staked his claim with a man-of-the-match performance on Tuesday night as Marquis continues to struggle for form.

Elsewhere, there’s Arsenal’s Miguel Azeez pushing for a start with Cowley admitting he could be down to as few as 14 fit senior players.

Here’s how we believe the Pompey boss will line up as they face a tough test at the high-flying Chairboys.

1. In contention

George Hirst is pushing for a start at Wycombe.

Photo: Robin Jones

2. Alex Bass

Rare chance to make a mark With Gavin Bazunu on international duty

Photo: The News

3. Mahlon Romeo

Lookes nailed on for the right-back berth ahead of Kieron Freeman.

Photo: The News

4. Sean Raggett

Remains among Pompey's best and most consistent performers this season.

Photo: The News

George HirstJohn MarquisDanny CowleyLeicesterWycombe
