Chiefly the Blues boss has to decide whether to go with John Marquis or George Hirst at Adams Park.

Hirst staked his claim with a man-of-the-match performance on Tuesday night as Marquis continues to struggle for form.

Elsewhere, there’s Arsenal’s Miguel Azeez pushing for a start with Cowley admitting he could be down to as few as 14 fit senior players.

Undefined: twitter

Here’s how we believe the Pompey boss will line up as they face a tough test at the high-flying Chairboys.

Designed with Pompey fans in mind

Get unlimited access to all The News’ sports coverage without the need for a full subscription. Play-by-plays of every match, in-depth analysis, live blogs and exclusive interviews starting from just £2 per month; that’s just 50p per week - click HERE to subscribe.

1. In contention George Hirst is pushing for a start at Wycombe. Photo: Robin Jones Photo Sales

2. Alex Bass Rare chance to make a mark With Gavin Bazunu on international duty Photo: The News Photo Sales

3. Mahlon Romeo Lookes nailed on for the right-back berth ahead of Kieron Freeman. Photo: The News Photo Sales

4. Sean Raggett Remains among Pompey's best and most consistent performers this season. Photo: The News Photo Sales