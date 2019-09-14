Leon Maloney savoured another winning Pompey feeling following a 3-1 success over Norwich under-21s.

The winger, who hails from Ryde, marked successive starts for Kenny Jackett’s side by claiming an assist in today’s Leasing.com Trophy clash.

It was his header back across goal which provided the assist for Ellis Harrison to opening the scoring on 10 minutes.

He was among four teenagers in Jackett’s starting line-up, with debutant Josh Flint also getting on the scoresheet along with a second for skipper Harrison.

It leaves Pompey with two wins out of two at the group stages of the competition they won at Wembley in March.

And Maloney, who was man of the match on his previous outing against Crawley, believes victory was fully deserved.

He said: ‘As the game went on, we started to get the ball on the floor more, moving it better, that’s what I prefer.

‘And I thought we did well, we definitely deserved the win.

‘Norwich didn’t threaten much, even their goal wasn’t a great one, and we did really well with our performance.

‘I don’t think they offered that much, maybe on the counter attack, but as soon as we got back in numbers I thought we dealt with them easily.

‘It was a good win and we always looked like scoring when attacking.

‘There are little things we can improve on, such as tracking back, but we have won another three points in our group to top it.’