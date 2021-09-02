And he believes the Republic of Ireland international’s Pompey performances also suffered during the unsettling period.

Curtis had set his sights on testing himself in the Championship following 40 goals in three League One seasons for the Blues.

However, while Cowley admits interest was lodged in the 25-year-old, he is adamant Pompey never received a bid before Tuesday night’s deadline.

The Blues head coach told The News: ‘There has been a lot of noise around Ronan, a lot of people telling Ronan this and telling Ronan that.

‘He needs to focus first and foremost. He needs to play well to get into our team and affect our team – and we know he has the capabilities.

‘I thought we saw some of his best at the back end of last season, we know what he can do, it’s about trying to do it on a consistent basis.

Danny Cowley has issued a challenge for Ronan Curtis after the winger failed to earn a Championship move during the transfer window. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

‘Part of it is the pandemic, but there's a reason why we didn’t receive an offer. That’s the truth, we had some enquiries, but there was no offer.

‘If you look at his numbers and his assists, let’s be honest, he deserved more interest than there was. Now there's a reason why there’s not that interest. I don’t understand that, but there’s a reason.

‘It’s for Ronan to now either say “It’s not fair, the pandemic stopped me getting the move that I deserve”.

‘Or he can own it and take responsibility. He can say “It hasn’t quite happened for me, but I am going to go and find a level of consistency”.

‘He will be the first to say that his absolute first ambition would be to get the Championship with Pompey. If he can’t do that, then his next ambition is to get to the Championship.

‘But his best route, as we’ve seen this window, is to help Pompey get there – and he is capable of doing that.’

Cardiff, Preston and Blackburn are known admirers of Curtis, having enquired about the left winger this summer.

Yet they balked at matching a Pompey valuation of around £2m for the ex-Derry man.

Cowley added: ‘Transfer windows when they go deep and into the season are very hard for players, particularly young players, to navigate through and I think it can affect some.

‘He has not found the levels I think he is capable of, but he has played every minute of every game and still gives you a physical robustness.

‘We haven’t quite seen the top-end quality that he has, he’s been inconsistent in terms of some of his performances.

‘Now the window is shut, it gives him an opportunity. He now owns his performance, he has clarity over what the next few months look like.’

