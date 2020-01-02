Have your say

Steve Seddon has moved to Fratton Park for the remainder of the season.

The left-back arrives on loan from Birmingham to ease Pompey's current left-back crisis.

With Lee Brown (Achilles) and Brandon Haunstrup (knee) both out injured, Kenny Jackett swiftly moved to secure Seddon on the second day of the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old has made just five appearances at St Andrew’s this campaign.

However, he impressed during the first half of last term at Stevenage, before moving to AFC Wimbledon and playing a key role as they avoided relegation from League One.

Here’s how the Fratton faithful reacted to the signing of Seddon on social media...

Antony Davies via Facebook

Asked Dons fans what they thought of him Here are their comments so far.

-Decent player and quality. Would love to have kept him for another season. One for the future for sure.

-He was utter quality last season when we signed him on loan mate - would take him back in a instant.

-His goals from left back were priceless.

Steve Larham

good young player who plays lb. He likes to get forward. He's rated highly at Brum, some fans think he should be in the squad/starting. Potentially better then Brown

Michael Critchett

All we need now is a creative midfielder....P.U.P.…

Gary Cullimore

Terrible signing, he’s only played 4 games all season. It’s going to take him a few weeks for Pompey to get up to speed.

Peter Civil

Every player deserves a chance good luck at our club #pup

@djliamh via Twitter

Steve Seddon becomes the first signing of the window for #Pompey. Judging by the majority of comments from Birmingham fans, it seems we may have some player on our hands. Time will tell! It’s also refreshing to see Pompey start their business early. Long may it continue..

@StueyW1986

Looking forward to seeing Curtis and Seddon tearing down the left

@hazzaYT

Class signing tbf welcome to the club Steve

@jsh1875

Very good going forward just needs a bit of work defensively

@ColmAllso

Good LB just needs experience

@cooksleyrich

Great signing.