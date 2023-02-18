Lincoln 0-0 Portsmouth LIVE: Mandroiu hits bar as Blues given let off
Pompey return to action this afternoon against Lincoln.
The Blues make the trip to Sincil Bank - a stadium they’ve picked up maximum points in all of their last four league visits.
But it won’t be an easy task this afternoon, with the Imps unbeaten on home soil in League One this term.
John Mousinho’s men will be looking to build on their midweek victory against Burton, which saw Dane Scarlett’s stoppage-time strike seal the triumph.
Indeed, the Blues will be hopeful of a return for Ronan Curtis, Matt Macey, Di’Shon Brown and Marlon Pack after their recent set-backs.
Meanwhile, Clark Robertson, Jayden Reid, Jay Mingi, Zak Swanson and Tom Lowery have all been ruled out.
You’ll be able to follow all the action from Sincil Bank with team-news, video and build-up before live commentary from 3pm.
LIVE: Lincoln v Pompey
Key Events
- Pompey return to action after midweek victory against Burton.
- Blues make two changes with Macey and Tunnicliffe returning.
- Lincoln undefeated at Sincil Bank this season.
Pompey look rejuvinated after this change in formation. It looks like the Blues have switched to a 4-4-2 and have been dominant since the substitutions.
Great save by Rushworth. Rafferty’s ball across the box finds Curtis at the far post and the Lincoln keeper makes an outstanding save to keep the scores level.
Mandroiu hits the bar and Shodipo misses the follow up as Curtis and Pigott replace Dale and Lane.
Lincoln clear their lines by Tunnicliffe goes flying in to a challenge on Mandroiu much to the pleasure of the Pompey fans.