Lincoln City 0-0 Portsmouth: Curtis goes close to opener
Pompey aim to continue their winning ways with a tricky trip to Lincoln City tonight.
The night marks the first return for the Cowleys to the club where they really made their name, as they brought success to Sincil Bank.
It’s certainly a case of friends reunited as Michael Appleton also goes up against the club he spent a testing year in charge of, after arriving from West Brom in 2012.
Pompey will look to extend their seven-game unbeaten run, with the Blues also winning their past four on the spin.
LIVE: Lincoln 0-0 Pompey
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 20:07
- Three changes for Pompey with Morrell, Hackett and Freeman coming in.
- Team news at 6.45pm.
21’ Chance
A Shaun Williams’ free kick from 30 yards out found Curtis who headed it don for Connor Ogilvie but couldn’t find a clear shot in a hectic box.
18’ Chance
Marcus Harness picked out Hirst down the right and his low cross found Curtis on the edge of the box but scuffed his shot wide of the goal.
Danny Cowley applauds both sets of supporters prior to kick-off
Ronan Curtis has been Pompey’s main threat so far and look to have started up front alongside Hirst with Harness just behind the front pair.
12’ Chance
A Ronan Curtis shot is deflected goal-wards and is tipped behind for Pompey’s second corner of the game.
07’ Chance
Ted Bishop has the first shot on target of the match but it’s straight at Bazunu
Lincoln kick things off.
Pompey start with a back three by the looks of it.
The teams are out
Kick off is minutes away as the teams walk onto the pitch.