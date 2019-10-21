Have your say

Michael Appleton looked back on his spell as Pompey manager and admitted: It was crazy.

But that did not stop the former Blues boss from enjoying his time in charge at PO4.

The 43-year-old, who brings his Lincoln team to Fratton Park tomorrow night, had a testing year as Pompey manager.

Appleton was appointed as Steve Cotterill’s successor in November 2011.

Yet within two weeks of his arrival, then-owners CSI were placed in administration – as were Pompey.

The Blues were also handed two 10-point deductions, and dropped down to League One from the Championship in Appleton’s 12-month stay at Fratton Park.

Former Pompey boss Michael Appleton

But despite the issues he was faced with during his tenure, the 43-year-old still enjoyed it at Pompey.

Appleton felt he had ‘found the right place, but at the wrong time’.

And speaking to The News last month he revealed a return to PO4 one day was not out of the picture.

The current Lincoln boss also believes his time with the Blues benefited him.

Appleton told Lincolnshire Live: ‘As crazy as it was, I enjoyed it.

‘I spoke to Neil Allen, who writes for the local press down there, recently.

‘We were reminiscing about some of the things that went on.

‘It was crazy.

‘But as difficult as it was, with everything that was going on, I did enjoy my time down there.

‘There were good people, the staff were fantastic and the fans were incredible.

‘It was almost an impossible job at times. Sometimes you find yourself at the right place, but at the wrong time.

‘It is what it is, but the experience I had there has certainly helped me since I left.’

Pompey welcome Lincoln in need of a victory and performance at Fratton Park.

The Blues were beaten at 1-0 at Wimbledon on Saturday – a fourth defeat in 11 League One matches this season.

That has left them languishing 18th in the table, just a point above the relegation zone.