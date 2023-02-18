Lincoln v Portsmouth LIVE: Blues make trip to Sincil Bank after midweek victory against Burton
Pompey return to action this afternoon against Lincoln.
The Blues make the trip to Sincil Bank - a stadium they’ve picked up maximum points in all of their last four league visits.
But it won’t be an easy task this afternoon, with the Imps unbeaten on home soil in League One this term.
John Mousinho’s men will be looking to build on their midweek victory against Burton, which saw Dane Scarlett’s stoppage-time strike seal the triumph.
Indeed, the Blues will be hopeful of a return for Ronan Curtis, Matt Macey, Di’Shon Brown and Marlon Pack after their recent set-backs.
Meanwhile, Clark Robertson, Jayden Reid, Jay Mingi, Zak Swanson and Tom Lowery have all been ruled out.
You’ll be able to follow all the action from Sincil Bank with team-news, video and build-up before live commentary from 3pm.
LIVE: Lincoln v Pompey
Key Events
Pompey offcially unveiled Jon Harley on Thursday as John Mousinho’s right-hand man.
His appointment comes nearly 10 years following his Fratton Park exit, after Harley featuring 26 times for Pompey during the 2012-13 season.
And his return to PO4 is one the Blues are clearly excited about, with the former left-back spending the good part of the past decade honing his coaching skills at Stamford Bridge.
That has seen Harley help guide the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James, Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Billy Gilmour into regulars at Chelsea and elsewhere.
It’s that excellent track record and his natural fit with the way Pompey are planning for the future that made him the ‘outstanding candidate’.
Head coach Mousinho said: ‘Jon had a fantastic playing career and competed at the top, while he’s had 10 years working with Chelsea at the highest level of development football.
‘He was the outstanding candidate during the recruitment process and knowing him from my time on the Pro Licence, he’s a great guy who’s going to fit in with what we’re trying to do here.
‘Jon is an excellent coach and Chelsea have a great track record of bringing through players to feature in their first team or have good careers elsewhere – he’s had a big role in that.
‘That was a big part in coming here because we also want to bring young players in here and help to develop them.
‘We wanted to make sure that we got the right person and it takes time to go through the list, but we were thorough and robust because this a crucial appointment.’
Sporting director Richard Hughes, who led the search for the Blues’ No2 along with Mousinho, said Harley will prove a ‘great asset’.
He said: ‘We spoke to quite a few people and both John and I were really impressed with Jon.
‘His face would light up whenever he talked about Pompey and you can tell he has an affinity for this football club.
‘Coupled with his coaching background – where he’s spent 10 years with Chelsea and worked with some of the best talents in the country – he’s going to add value.
‘We feel that he can provide excellent support for John and so we’re delighted to have him here. He’ll be a great asset for the club.’
Michael Eisner has communicated with the Pompey fans for the first time since the close of the January transfer window.
The Pompey chairman has reached out via Twitter this morning – just as many supporters were preparing to hit the road for today’s game at Lincoln – in a public show of support for new head coach John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes.
He also wished the team luck as they go in search of victory against the Imps at Sincil Bank.
Apart from a tweet welcoming Mousinho to Fratton Park shortly after his January 20 arrival, plus a similar one to mark on-loan keeper Matt Macey’s signing, the American has been keeping a relatively low profile, as far as Blues fans are concerned.
Since his last communication, Pompey’s form has picked up, with the Blues securing three wins and a draw in Mousinho’s six games to date at the helm. That represents 10 points from 18, which is one short of the total predecessor Danny Cowley secured in his last 14 games in charge at the club.
Hughes also oversaw the conclusion of the transfer window, with Paddy Lane signed for an undisclosed fee from Fleetwood and Di’Shon Bernard arriving on loan from Manchester United on deadline day.
And with the new signings – including Ryler Towler, who was signed earlier in the window – bedding in well at Fratton Park, Eisner has taken the opportunity to express his delight at the recent progress being made.
In a short and simple message, he tweeted: ‘Very happy with our new Head Coach John Mousinho and our Sporting Director Rich Hughes who did a great job in the transfer window. Good luck against Lincoln City! #Pompey’.
Eisner made a welcome return to Fratton Park in October – his first visit to the club since the Covid pandemic.
The 80-year-old spent a week on the south coast, along with members of his family and Tornante president Andy Redman.