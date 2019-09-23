List of roads set for closure as Portsmouth play Southampton at Fratton Park in Carabao Cup

ROADS could be closed as fans spill out of Fratton Park after what will undoubtedly be a tense game.

Police said swathes of streets in the area could be shut if needed to in a bid to ‘ensure the safety of fans’.

Scott Chilton.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘The club has requested that the parking restrictions on Apsley Road, Frogmore Road and Carisbrooke Road are extended to include the whole of each road.

‘We also have the option if required to help ensure the safety of fans to close Goldsmith Avenue, from the junction with Priory Crescent to Fratton Road, incorporating Fratton Way, Rodney Road to Milton Road.

‘A closure could be put on at any time between 9pm and 11pm, so please be aware of the potential for some congestion around this area.

‘In addition there will be a barrier on the corner of Specks Lane with Milton Lane.’

