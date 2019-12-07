Portsmouth's Craig MacGillivray and Portsmouth's Oliver Hawkins

'Little rusty on return...led the line very well' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings from draw with Peterborough

Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from the 2-2 draw with Peterborough.

Mo Eisa’s 72nd-minute equaliser ensured a point for the visitors, after Lee Brown and Ellis Harrison responded to Ivan Toney’s early opener.

No chance for the goals - 6

1. Craig MacGillivray

No chance for the goals - 6
Daniel Chesterton/PinPep
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
(replaced by Ross McCrorie 90mins) - A real threat coming forward in second half - 7

2. Brandon Haunstrup

(replaced by Ross McCrorie 90mins) - A real threat coming forward in second half - 7
Daniel Chesterton/PinPep
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Looked uncertain at times against good strike force - 6

3. Christian Burgess

Looked uncertain at times against good strike force - 6
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Recovered well after awful mistake for opening goal - 6

4. Oli Hawkins

Recovered well after awful mistake for opening goal - 6
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3