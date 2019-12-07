'Little rusty on return...led the line very well' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings from draw with Peterborough
Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from the 2-2 draw with Peterborough.
Mo Eisa’s 72nd-minute equaliser ensured a point for the visitors, after Lee Brown and Ellis Harrison responded to Ivan Toney’s early opener.
1. Craig MacGillivray
No chance for the goals - 6
2. Brandon Haunstrup
(replaced by Ross McCrorie 90mins) - A real threat coming forward in second half - 7
3. Christian Burgess
Looked uncertain at times against good strike force - 6
4. Oli Hawkins
Recovered well after awful mistake for opening goal - 6
