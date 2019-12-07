Mo Eisa’s 72nd-minute equaliser ensured a point for the visitors, after Lee Brown and Ellis Harrison responded to Ivan Toney’s early opener.

1. Craig MacGillivray No chance for the goals - 6

2. Brandon Haunstrup (replaced by Ross McCrorie 90mins) - A real threat coming forward in second half - 7

3. Christian Burgess Looked uncertain at times against good strike force - 6

4. Oli Hawkins Recovered well after awful mistake for opening goal - 6

