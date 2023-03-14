LIVE Accrington 0 Pompey 1: Pigott heads home after home side reduced to 10
Pompey aim to regain some momentum at Accrington tonight.
The Blues look to put back-to-back defeats to bed as they take on John Coleman’s side at the Crown Ground.
With temperatures set to plummet to -4C it’s going to be one for the hardiest of Pompey fans.
If you’re not making the trip to Lancashire, you can join us for all the talking points before team news drops at 6.45pm.
Then it’s more build-up before live commentary when the action gets underway at 7.45pm.
LIVE Accrington v Pompey
Worrying scene for a moment with Accy boss Coleman down on the side of the pitch. Becomes clear there’s been a collision with the assistant referee and Coleman appears to have hurt his arm and no more.
The home side don’t look like the ones down to 10 at the moment, rallying well in the past 10 minutes. Little in the way of clear chances to speak of from them, however.