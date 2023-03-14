News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 minutes ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
26 minutes ago George Ezra cancels London O2 show after being diagnosed with illness
1 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
1 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child
2 hours ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
2 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
Live

LIVE Accrington 0 Pompey 1: Pigott heads home after home side reduced to 10

Pompey aim to regain some momentum at Accrington tonight.

By Jordan Cross
Published 14th Mar 2023, 20:01 GMT
Accrington v Pompey. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Accrington v Pompey. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Accrington v Pompey. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Blues look to put back-to-back defeats to bed as they take on John Coleman’s side at the Crown Ground.

With temperatures set to plummet to -4C it’s going to be one for the hardiest of Pompey fans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you’re not making the trip to Lancashire, you can join us for all the talking points before team news drops at 6.45pm.

Then it’s more build-up before live commentary when the action gets underway at 7.45pm.

LIVE Accrington v Pompey

Show new updates

HT views

HT Accy 0 Pompey 1

CHANCE

Big let off as ball drops to Tharme who lobs a shot on to the bar in stoppage time

Five minutes’ added time

43

Worrying scene for a moment with Accy boss Coleman down on the side of the pitch. Becomes clear there’s been a collision with the assistant referee and Coleman appears to have hurt his arm and no more.

CHANCE

Hackett denied a free header a yard out by a last-ditch Fernandes internvention.

38

Towler loses the ball and Whalley fires from 25 yards but it’s easy for Macey.

37

Rodgers fires over from long range.

Accy rally

The home side don’t look like the ones down to 10 at the moment, rallying well in the past 10 minutes. Little in the way of clear chances to speak of from them, however.

35

McConville smashes a 25-yard free-kick into the wall.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
BluesPompeyAccringtonJohn ColemanLancashire