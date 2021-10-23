LIVE Accrington 1 Pompey 1 Blues clocking up chances but can't regain lead

Accrington v Pompey

But it’s a testing trip to the Crown Ground as Danny Cowley’s men aim to arrest their slide down the League One table.

The stats read one win in 12 in all competition with eight goals shipped in the past two outings.

Accy’s home has traditionally been a bogey ground for the Blues, with just a single win in seven visits stretching back to 2013.

We will be building up to kick-off with plenty of insight and talking points, before the team news is announced at 2pm.

There will be reaction to that and video as Pompey give up for action, before live commentary from 3pm.

