LIVE Accrington 1 Pompey 1 Blues clocking up chances but can't regain lead
Pompey look to put their poor form to bed at Accrington today.
But it’s a testing trip to the Crown Ground as Danny Cowley’s men aim to arrest their slide down the League One table.
The stats read one win in 12 in all competition with eight goals shipped in the past two outings.
Accy’s home has traditionally been a bogey ground for the Blues, with just a single win in seven visits stretching back to 2013.
We will be building up to kick-off with plenty of insight and talking points, before the team news is announced at 2pm.
There will be reaction to that and video as Pompey give up for action, before live commentary from 3pm.
LIVE Accrington 1 Pompey 1
Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:37
- Two changes as Ogilvie and Hackett replace Tunnicliffe and Freeman
- Curtis 1-0 (18min)
- Pell levels (50min)
It’s heartache for Pompey as they’re punished for missed chances. A long ball forward and McConville puts Denmead lad Butcher in and he lifts his finish over Bazunu.
Goal Accrington (Butcher) 2-1
15 Pompey shots so far
Hackett’s 25-yard free-kick pushed over by Savin
Sykes with the last-ditch block to keep out Harness’ goalbound drive
Harness is clear on goal but takes his shot early and Savin gets a hand out to stop his finish with the winger’s follow-up over the top. Another great chance.
Marquis flashes an effort across the face of goal and Harness is in close attendance but doesn’t stick a leg out to divert the ball home.
Curtis gets his customary booking after a tussle with Hamilton who is also cautioned