LIVE Accrington v Portsmouth: build-up, team news and live commentary from the Crown Ground
Pompey aim to regain some momentum at Accrington tonight.
The Blues look to put back-to-back defeats to bed as they take on John Coleman’s side at the Crown Ground.
With temperatures set to plummet to -4C it’s going to be one for the hardiest of Pompey fans.
If you’re not making the trip to Lancashire, you can join us for all the talking points before team news drops at 6.45pm.
Then it’s more build-up before live commentary when the action gets underway at 7.45pm.
In situ at the Crown Ground and the temperatures are plummeting! Looking foward to sitting in this press box and not being able to move for five hours!
Pompey will be reunited with one of their flourishing former academy kids when they travel to Accrington tomorrow night – Tommy Leigh.
Approaching seven years since the Blues decided not to offer the 22-year-old a two-year scholarship deal, the attack-minded midfielder has established himself as a key player for John Coleman.
His 11 goals and three assists from 42 appearances this term make the former Baffins Milton Rovers and Bognor ace, arguably, Accy’s stand-out player of the season to date.
Blues boss John Mousinho has admitted he’s certainly aware of the former Priory School pupil’s threat, recognising that the versatile player will be one to be wary off at the Wham Stadium.
But with Pompey short of goals from midfield this season, with Marlon Pack (2), Ryan Tunnicliffe (1), Joe Morrell (1), Louis Thompson (1), Jay Mingi (1) and Tom Lowery (0) registering just six between it begs the question: Would Leigh – especially with his Portsmouth background, profile and natural fit with the current Blues transfer vision – be someone the Fratton Park side could target as part of their summer squad rebuild?
We’ll, we thought we’d broach the subject with head coach Mousinho ahead of the trip to the north west.
Here’s what he said when asked:
Q What your thoughts on Accrington’s Portsmouth-born midfielder?
Mousinho: ‘I know Tommy. He played for Accrington against Oxford earlier in the season, playing up front.
‘He’s one who’s quite versatile, he’s been playing off the two front men recently, he brings a lot of energy, an excellent player, I think, and is certainly someone we’re going to be wary off tomorrow night.
Q Given Pompey’s lack of goals from midfield this season, is he someone who could potentially improve that department?
Mousinho: ‘If you’re offering goalscoring from midfield then I think there’s two parts to it.
‘Of course, if we’re looking to make additions in the summer and those players can score goals, then great.
‘But what we’re also trying to do here, and I think we did to a certain extent, especially earlier on with Joe Morrell playing a bit higher, is to add goals.
‘Ryan Tunnicliffe popped up with his first goal of the season (recently), Marlon Pack scored in the first game that I had against Exeter. Unfortunately he’s been out injured for large parts.
‘But, yeah, if we can add goals from midfield in the current squad then that’s a real bonus.
‘Of course, if we’re looking to recruit goals will be a nice added bonus for any position that we bring in.’
Q Leigh is a Pompey boy. Does he fit the mould in terms of what you’re looking to do in the summer?
Mousinho: ‘What fits the mould for us isn’t necessarily where someone’s from. It can be an added bonus, it definitely can.
‘If you look at someone like Marlon, because of his connection with Portsmouth, the family connection, the fact that he was here as a youngster, maybe that brings an added incentive.
‘But the mould is players who want to be here and players who are desperate to play for Portsmouth.
‘If they are from Portsmouth, then brilliant. But we’ve got plenty in that dressing room who have dedicated everything they’ve possibly got to come and play for the club and it doesn’t matter where they’re from.
‘It’s more important we get that than looking at geography.’
Pompey head to Accrington tonight with no new injury worries to contend with.
Blues head coach John Mousinho is reporting a clean bill of health from Saturday’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.
And while Marlon Pack (knee), Ronan Curtis (knee) and Zak Swanson (groin) will be absent for the game at the Wham Stadium, there’ll be two welcome additions to the squad that has already made the trip up to the north west.
Jay Mingi is in contention for the first time since picking up a knee injury at the end of the December.
The midfielder travelled with the Blues as 19th man to Cambridge United earlier this month in order to aid his transition from life in the treatment room to a match-day scenario.
A knock picked up in training ruled the 22-year-old out of the games against Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday. But the 22-year-old is back and vying to make his first appearance under Mousinho.
Clark Robertson is also yet to feature for the new head coach because of a groin injury that has seen him miss Pompey’s past 16 games.
He’s back training, though, and has also made the trip Accrington. However, it’s likely the central defender will play not part, with Mousinho simply keen to get Robertson back into match-day mode.
‘It’s probably a bit too soon but it’s good to have Clark back around the fold so he’ll be up with us tonight,’ said the Blues boss
‘We’ll assess where he is physically and see if he is ready to be involved in some capacity. But, again, another important step for Clark to come away with the boys and to get himself involved in the squad.
‘Meanwhile, Jay’s back in and available for selection after the knock last week, so all clear on the injury front for Jay.’
Hosts Accrington will definitely be without six players for the visit of Pompey, with Joe Pritchard, Jay Rich-Baghuelou, David Morgan, Ryan Astley, Liam Coyle and Ethan Hamilton all deemed long-term injuries.
Accy will wait to see if midfielder Rosaire Longelo has recovered sufficiently from a kick suffered in Saturday’s draw against Charlton, while defender Sean McConville is back from a two-match ban
Goalkeeper Lukas Jensen also returns from suspension, giving John Coleman a selection headache.
Toby Savin returned from his loan from Stevenage to feature in the 1-1 draw at The Valley and impressed.
