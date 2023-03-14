LIVE Accrington v Portsmouth: build-up, team news and live commentary from the Crown Ground

Pompey will be reunited with one of their flourishing former academy kids when they travel to Accrington tomorrow night – Tommy Leigh.

Approaching seven years since the Blues decided not to offer the 22-year-old a two-year scholarship deal, the attack-minded midfielder has established himself as a key player for John Coleman.

His 11 goals and three assists from 42 appearances this term make the former Baffins Milton Rovers and Bognor ace, arguably, Accy’s stand-out player of the season to date.

Blues boss John Mousinho has admitted he’s certainly aware of the former Priory School pupil’s threat, recognising that the versatile player will be one to be wary off at the Wham Stadium.

But with Pompey short of goals from midfield this season, with Marlon Pack (2), Ryan Tunnicliffe (1), Joe Morrell (1), Louis Thompson (1), Jay Mingi (1) and Tom Lowery (0) registering just six between it begs the question: Would Leigh – especially with his Portsmouth background, profile and natural fit with the current Blues transfer vision – be someone the Fratton Park side could target as part of their summer squad rebuild?

We’ll, we thought we’d broach the subject with head coach Mousinho ahead of the trip to the north west.

Here’s what he said when asked:

Q What your thoughts on Accrington’s Portsmouth-born midfielder?

Mousinho: ‘I know Tommy. He played for Accrington against Oxford earlier in the season, playing up front.

‘He’s one who’s quite versatile, he’s been playing off the two front men recently, he brings a lot of energy, an excellent player, I think, and is certainly someone we’re going to be wary off tomorrow night.

Q Given Pompey’s lack of goals from midfield this season, is he someone who could potentially improve that department?

Mousinho: ‘If you’re offering goalscoring from midfield then I think there’s two parts to it.

‘Of course, if we’re looking to make additions in the summer and those players can score goals, then great.

‘But what we’re also trying to do here, and I think we did to a certain extent, especially earlier on with Joe Morrell playing a bit higher, is to add goals.

‘Ryan Tunnicliffe popped up with his first goal of the season (recently), Marlon Pack scored in the first game that I had against Exeter. Unfortunately he’s been out injured for large parts.

‘But, yeah, if we can add goals from midfield in the current squad then that’s a real bonus.

‘Of course, if we’re looking to recruit goals will be a nice added bonus for any position that we bring in.’

Q Leigh is a Pompey boy. Does he fit the mould in terms of what you’re looking to do in the summer?

Mousinho: ‘What fits the mould for us isn’t necessarily where someone’s from. It can be an added bonus, it definitely can.

‘If you look at someone like Marlon, because of his connection with Portsmouth, the family connection, the fact that he was here as a youngster, maybe that brings an added incentive.

‘But the mould is players who want to be here and players who are desperate to play for Portsmouth.

‘If they are from Portsmouth, then brilliant. But we’ve got plenty in that dressing room who have dedicated everything they’ve possibly got to come and play for the club and it doesn’t matter where they’re from.