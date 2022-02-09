LIVE: AFC Stoneham 0-1 Portsmouth - Alfie Bridgman gives youngsters the lead
Pompey return to Hampshire Senior Cup action for the first time since September as they travel to AFC Stoneham.
After weeks and months of rearrangements and venue changes, the clash is finally happening tonight.
And it will be an opportunity for fledgling Blues stars to gain experience against senior opposition.
Last time out, Liam Daish’s side progressed on penalties after a 0-0 draw with Basingstoke Town.
Follow all the match updates, as they happen, with us here.
LIVE: AFC Stoneham v Pompey
Last updated: Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 20:54
Steward holds Clarke’s powerful header well.
Pompey corner is defended well by Stoneham
We’re back underway at Stoneham lane
HALF-TIME
AFC Stoneham 0-1 Pompey XI
Ryan Penny sees his shot fly onto the M27 from the edge of the box.
Pompey keeping possession nicely, Haven’t created anything clear-cut since the opening strike, however.
Stewart gathers a tame shot
Pompey let off the hook as Martins blazes over from close range. Should be 1-1.
GGGGGGGOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLL
Bridgman gives Pompey the lead!
Duarte Martins heads just over the bar from close range. Hosts should be ahead.