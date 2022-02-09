LIVE: AFC Stoneham 0-1 Portsmouth - Alfie Bridgman gives youngsters the lead

Pompey return to Hampshire Senior Cup action for the first time since September as they travel to AFC Stoneham.

By Sam Cox
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 8:08 pm

After weeks and months of rearrangements and venue changes, the clash is finally happening tonight.

And it will be an opportunity for fledgling Blues stars to gain experience against senior opposition.

Last time out, Liam Daish’s side progressed on penalties after a 0-0 draw with Basingstoke Town.

Follow all the match updates, as they happen, with us here.

Pompey's youngsters celebrate a penalty shoot-out victory over Basingstoke in September's second round Hampshire Senior Cup encounter. Picture Stuart Martin

LIVE: AFC Stoneham v Pompey

  • Pompey return to Hampshire Senior Cup action for the first time since September
  • A team made of youth team players expected to be fielded
  • Harry Jewitt-White could feature for the first time since his Havant and Waterlooville recall
51'

Steward holds Clarke’s powerful header well.

48'

Pompey corner is defended well by Stoneham

46'

We’re back underway at Stoneham lane

HALF-TIME

AFC Stoneham 0-1 Pompey XI

36'

Ryan Penny sees his shot fly onto the M27 from the edge of the box.

31'

Pompey keeping possession nicely, Haven’t created anything clear-cut since the opening strike, however.

27'

Stewart gathers a tame shot

24'

Pompey let off the hook as Martins blazes over from close range. Should be 1-1.

GGGGGGGOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLL

Bridgman gives Pompey the lead!

19'

Duarte Martins heads just over the bar from close range. Hosts should be ahead.

