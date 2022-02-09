LIVE: AFC Stoneham v Portsmouth - updates, stats, opinion and more as the Blues look to advance against non-league side

Pompey return to Hampshire Senior Cup action for the first time since September as they travel to AFC Stoneham.

By Sam Cox
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 6:15 pm

After weeks and months of rearrangements and venue changes, the clash is finally happening tonight.

And it will be an opportunity for fledgling Blues stars to gain experience against senior opposition.

Last time out, Liam Daish’s side progressed on penalties after a 0-0 draw with Basingstoke Town.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Follow all the match updates, as they happen, with us here.

A message from the Editor, Mark WaldronYou can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 9p a day, thanks to our 30%-off transfer window deal.

Pompey's youngsters celebrate a penalty shoot-out victory over Basingstoke in September's second round Hampshire Senior Cup encounter. Picture Stuart Martin

LIVE: AFC Stoneham v Pompey

Last updated: Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 18:22

  • Pompey return to Hampshire Senior Cup action for the first time since September
  • A team made of youth team players expected to be fielded
  • Harry Jewitt-White could feature for the first time since his Havant and Waterlooville recall
Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 18:22

Good evening

Good evening from AFC Stoneham as a youthful Pompey side will take on their Hampshire neighbours in the senior cup tonight.

The club’s last match in the competition was back in September, as the Blues beat Basingstoke Town on penalties after a 0-0 draw after extra-time.

Follow the game with us LIVE.

Home
Page 1 of 1
PortsmouthBluesFratton Park