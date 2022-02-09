LIVE: AFC Stoneham v Portsmouth - updates, stats, opinion and more as the Blues look to advance against non-league side

After weeks and months of rearrangements and venue changes, the clash is finally happening tonight.

And it will be an opportunity for fledgling Blues stars to gain experience against senior opposition.

Last time out, Liam Daish’s side progressed on penalties after a 0-0 draw with Basingstoke Town.

Follow all the match updates, as they happen, with us here.

Pompey's youngsters celebrate a penalty shoot-out victory over Basingstoke in September's second round Hampshire Senior Cup encounter. Picture Stuart Martin