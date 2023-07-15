News you can trust since 1877
Live: AFC Wimbledon v Portsmouth: Team News and Live Commentary From Plough Lane

Pompey are at AFC Wimbledon for the penultimate friendly of their pre-season friendly schedule.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 25th Jul 2023, 17:39 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 17:50 BST
Pompey are facing AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane tonight in their latest pre-season friendly. Picture: Justin Tallis, AFP via Getty ImagesPompey are facing AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane tonight in their latest pre-season friendly. Picture: Justin Tallis, AFP via Getty Images
Pompey are facing AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane tonight in their latest pre-season friendly. Picture: Justin Tallis, AFP via Getty Images

John Mousinho’s men ran out 9-1 winners on Saturday against Crawley, featuring 22 players, albeit taking place over 120 minutes at their training ground.

Now it’s a visit to League Two Wombles, kicking off at 7pm, with the Blues again expected to give minutes to most of their first-team squad.

AFC Wimbledon v Portsmouth

18:36 BST

Let’s not forget, Crawley was Bishop’s first game back from injury - and second pre-season friendly. Never going to risk him tonight if he’s feeling a little stiff.

18:35 BST

So we can all relax a little following those explanations!

18:29 BST

Pompey update. Sean Raggett has a back spasm. Colby Bishop is here, just a bit stiff after Saturday’s game.

18:11 BST

Although there is no sign of the new goalkeeper John Mousinho had hoped to have recruited in time to be involved.

18:06 BST

Will obviously ask John Mousinho to clarify the reasons after the final whistle.

18:06 BST

So no Colby Bishop or Sean Raggett in Pompey’s 20-man squad tonight.

18:05 BST

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Poole, Towler, Ogilvie, Lowery, Stevenson, Whyte, Kamara, Scully Saydee.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Swanson, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Pack, Devlin, Morrell, Lane, Yengi.

17:41 BST

Team news is not out until 6pm and have yet to see any of the players, so not sure who is available - or even if the new goalkeeper John Mousinho talked about is present.

17:40 BST

So here we are at AFC Wimbledon for Pompey’s penultimate friendly of the summer.

Sat, 15 Jul, 2023, 14:49 BST

But that’s it. Referee blows his whistle. Pompey win 1-0.

