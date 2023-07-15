Live: AFC Wimbledon v Portsmouth: Team News and Live Commentary From Plough Lane
John Mousinho’s men ran out 9-1 winners on Saturday against Crawley, featuring 22 players, albeit taking place over 120 minutes at their training ground.
Now it’s a visit to League Two Wombles, kicking off at 7pm, with the Blues again expected to give minutes to most of their first-team squad.
AFC Wimbledon v Portsmouth
Let’s not forget, Crawley was Bishop’s first game back from injury - and second pre-season friendly. Never going to risk him tonight if he’s feeling a little stiff.
So we can all relax a little following those explanations!
Pompey update. Sean Raggett has a back spasm. Colby Bishop is here, just a bit stiff after Saturday’s game.
Although there is no sign of the new goalkeeper John Mousinho had hoped to have recruited in time to be involved.
Will obviously ask John Mousinho to clarify the reasons after the final whistle.
So no Colby Bishop or Sean Raggett in Pompey’s 20-man squad tonight.
Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Poole, Towler, Ogilvie, Lowery, Stevenson, Whyte, Kamara, Scully Saydee.
Subs: Oluwayemi, Swanson, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Pack, Devlin, Morrell, Lane, Yengi.
Team news is not out until 6pm and have yet to see any of the players, so not sure who is available - or even if the new goalkeeper John Mousinho talked about is present.
So here we are at AFC Wimbledon for Pompey’s penultimate friendly of the summer.
But that’s it. Referee blows his whistle. Pompey win 1-0.