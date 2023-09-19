LIVE Barnsley v Portsmouth: build-up. team news and live commentary from Oakwell
It’s another tough challenge for the Blues, after a decent performance in the 1-1 draw at Derby County on Saturday.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the talking points before team news drops at 6.45pm.
Then it’s more discussion before live commentary of the clash, as John Mousinho’s men look to build on their sturdy start to the season.
Two changes for Pompey as Rafferty and Morrell come in for Swanson and Kamara. Swanson and Raggett are not in the squad.
Now that’s quite the move!
One of the eight players released by Pompey this summer has a new home - and it’s quite the move.
Ryan Tunnicliffe’s search for a new club after his summer transfer exit from Pompey is finally over.
The 30-year-old was among eight players who were released by the Blues in May. Now his four-month spell without new employers has come to an end.
The midfielder has penned terms with A-League side Adelaide United, who are preparing for their 2023/24 campaign. Adelaide’s season begins on Friday, October 20, against Central Coast Mariners.
‘I’m absolutely over the moon to have signed for United and it poses a great challenge and change for me after playing in England all of my life,’ Tunnicliffe said to Adelaide’s official club website.
‘I’ll be leaning on guys like Zach Clough to help get me settled and I can’t wait to play at Coopers Stadium which is one of the best grounds in the league and comparable to England I hear.
‘You see more and more of the A-League over in the UK with plenty moving over all the time, so this seems like a natural fit for me and I can’t wait to get started.’
Tunnicliffe, who spend two seasons at Fratton Park following his free-transfer move from Luton, departed Pompey as he was out of contract and was not part of John Mousinho’s plans going forward.
He was linked with moves to Australia and the MLS last September when Danny Cowley was manager but nothing materialised. Instead, as a result of injuries and unavailability, the former Manchester United youngster found himself back in the fold and playing playing regulalry under Cowley and then Mousinho.
Pompey’s midfield underwent a major overhaul this summer, though, with Tunnicliffe, Louis Thompson and Jay Mingi all departing. Alex Robertson, Terry Devlin, Ben Stevenson and Tino Anjorin have all subsequently been brought in.
Welcoming Tunnicliffe to his new surroundings, Adelaide manager Carl Veart said: ‘Ryan has a wealth of experience in the game with a never-say-die mentality, and we’re really looking forward to his leadership and grit on the park this season.
‘He is the perfect player for United as we feel he will fit the mould and physicality of the A-League perfectly.
‘As someone who has been in Championship and Premier League changerooms for most of his career, his football technical ability and the professionalism he will bring can only boost the entire squad.”
During his stay on the south coast, Tunnicliffe played 69 times for Pompey, registering 11 goals and three assists. His other clubs include Manchester United where he made two appearances, as well as Fulham, Millwall, Ipswich Town, Peterborough United, Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Barnsley.
Promotion rivals Barnsley and Pompey meet at Oakwell on Tuesday, September 19, for their rearranged League One clash.
What’s been said
John Mousinho: ‘Barnsley are a different side from last season, but it’s still a strong one and they’ve made an excellent start.
‘A new manager has come and changed the playing style a bit, so it’s a challenge we have to be ready for.’
Neil Collins: ‘They’re a very, very difficult team to beat. We all like to win games, but if you can’t win don’t lose, and they’ve managed to do that, even on Saturday, scoring a late goal against Derby.
‘The game could have gone either way. It’s a great test for us, we want to make it a really good test for them and we’re looking forward to the game.’
Pompey team news
Christian Saydee is pushing to be a part of the match-day squad, and ‘should be available’ according to John Mousinho. He took a knock in training last week and did not feature against Derby County.
Anthony Scully, Kusini Yengi and Tom Lowery are all long-term absentees and will not feature. All are making positive strides towards a return however.
Predicted XI: Will Norris, Joe Rafferty, Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, Connor Ogilvie, Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Gavin Whyte, Alex Robertson, Paddy Lane, Colby Bishop.
Barnsley team news
Barnsley have the divisions top scorer at their disposal with Devante Cole on eight games now after his brace against Burton Albion. The Tykes should also welcome back Hungarian Callum Styles who missed the win at the weekend because he was sick.
Luca Connell remains absent, whilst Robbie Cundy is contending with some injuries and so they won’t play a part. Joe Ackroyd is continuing to recover from his lengthy injury but this is a game that comes too soon for him.
Predicted XI: Roberts; Williams, Lopata, McCart; Cotter, Phillips, Russell, Kane, Cadden; Cole, McAtee
Officials
Referee: Lewis SmithAssistant referees: Callum Jones and Stephen WadeFourth Official : Daniel Middleton.
Lewis Smith has officiated eight games this season with 39 yellow cards. It is the first time that he has officiated a Pompey match.
His last Barnsley match was a 2-1 defeat to Port Vale in the EFL Trophy on Wednesday, November 23 2022.
Good evening from Oakwell
Pompey face another strong test of their credentials on the road as they travel to Barnsley.
