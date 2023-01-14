LIVE Bolton Wanderers 1 Portsmouth 0: Charles makes breakthrough from poor defending
Pompey return to league action at Bolton today.
Interim head coach Simon Bassey is out to pick up his first win and put a stop to Pompey’s terrible league form at the University of Bolton Stadium.
The Blues have won just once in their past 14 league game and are nine League One games without success.
Bassey’s side will need to find some goal threat, with the return three goals in six in both the league and all competitions.
We’ll be building to the clash against Ian Evatt’s side before the team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as managerless Pompey look to give their fans something to cheer at last.
LIVE Bolton 1 Pompey 0
Pompey finaly get some bodies forward but Dale runs into trouble and the home side mop up the threat.
Pompey getting into counter-attacking positions but lacking the pace to hurt Bolton as they break out.
Morley drags his shot wide with Pompey slow to get out to Bolton plays on the ball around the box.
Nlundulu on for Bodvarsson, who gets a warm welcome from Pompey fans for his Southampton links...