LIVE Bolton Wanderers 1 Portsmouth 0: Charles makes breakthrough from poor defending

Pompey return to league action at Bolton today.

By Jordan Cross
2 hours ago
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 3:21pm
Bolton v Pompey
Bolton v Pompey

Interim head coach Simon Bassey is out to pick up his first win and put a stop to Pompey’s terrible league form at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The Blues have won just once in their past 14 league game and are nine League One games without success.

Bassey’s side will need to find some goal threat, with the return three goals in six in both the league and all competitions.

We’ll be building to the clash against Ian Evatt’s side before the team news drops at 2pm.

Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as managerless Pompey look to give their fans something to cheer at last.

LIVE Bolton 1 Pompey 0

Show new updates

45

Decent cross from Swanson but Toal heads clear.

44

Pompey finaly get some bodies forward but Dale runs into trouble and the home side mop up the threat.

43

Pompey getting into counter-attacking positions but lacking the pace to hurt Bolton as they break out.

39

Jacobs nearly puts Dale clear but the ball is just intercepted as he plays the pass.

39

Morley drags his shot wide with Pompey slow to get out to Bolton plays on the ball around the box.

37

Nlundulu on for Bodvarsson, who gets a warm welcome from Pompey fans for his Southampton links...

36

looks like the striker is unable to continue.

35

Bodvarsson down again

32

Play stopped with Bodvarsson hurt, the striker continues after treatment.

32

Replays showing Raggett also playing Charles onside with Hume daydreaming for the goal.

