LIVE Bolton Wanderers v Portsmouth: build-up, team news and live commentary from clash with play-off chasers
Pompey return to league action at Bolton today.
Interim head coach Simon Bassey is out to pick up his first win and put a stop to Pompey’s terrible league form at the University of Bolton Stadium.
The Blues have won just once in their past 14 league game and are nine League One games without success.
Bassey’s side will need to find some goal threat, with the return three goals in six in both the league and all competitions.
We’ll be building to the clash against Ian Evatt’s side before the team news drops at 2pm.
Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as managerless Pompey look to give their fans something to cheer at last.
LIVE Bolton v Pompey
‘Apologies for the time it has taken to write this… We were trying to find the right words. Not sure we have but this is the best we can do right now… Firstly, we would like to thank Portsmouth, the football club, the city and most importantly you the fans.
‘To the owners, players and the staff, Nicky and I are extremely grateful for the opportunity to have worked with you all. Our lives are better for meeting you.
‘We couldn’t bring the club the success on the pitch in the time that we were given. It is and will remain one of the biggest disappointments of our lives. For us, it is always to look in the mirror not out the window. To take responsibility for the situation, own it and to learn.
‘There is no city quite like Portsmouth. The people are genuine, real, loyal and honest as they come. You certainly say it as it is. The passion you show for the club is unquestionable.
‘We know some of you are angry, frustrated and disappointed with the club right now. However, everyone that has love for the club should try their best to bring positivity, no matter how hard that may be. Without it, success will be very hard to achieve.
‘Please support the players, they are good people in a difficult moment. They needs your help. Stick with them. Remember, you the supporters are what makes this football club so incredibly special.
‘Michael Eisner and his family have the club’s very best intentions at heart. They want the club to be successful but also for it to have longevity. They are gradually building the foundations. When success comes and we believe it will, the club will be ready.
‘Andy Cullen is one of the kindest and most caring people you could ever wish to work with. He has an excellent work ethic, given time, he will help the club operate on a much higher level.
‘To Richard Hughes, the new incoming head coach and the rest of the football department, we wish you nothing but success. Although there is a long way to go, we hope you can continue the work towards creating an elite environment for the players. We will always be cheering you along from afar.
‘Nicky and I are already missing football. Our Dad, introduced us to the game and we have loved it ever since. We’ve learnt so much during our journey, particularly from this experience. To manage in 8 of the top 9 divisions in this country has been an absolute privilege and we look forward to the next challenge.
‘These words come from the heart. You take this how like. See the best or see the worst. Ultimately that will be your choice.
‘Portsmouth the football club and you the people will always have a special place in our hearts.
‘Play up Pompey’
Danny & Nicky Cowley.
Here are all the key details ahead of kick-off (3.00pm).
What’s been said
Ian Evatt
‘I do think that will be Portsmouth again.
‘ know they have got a few injuries but most of their players were there and the style is the same.
‘I was slightly surprised they went 4-2-3-1 and not 5-3-2 or 4-4-2 but we know what is coming.
‘I know we weren’t at our fluid best but I am delighted we got the job done with getting some rest into some players too.
‘Right now it is all about preparing for Saturday and looking to earn three points.’
Simon Bassey
‘Tuesday was disappointing. We were two games from Wembley and didn’t win enough duels.
‘We had five or six opportunities to find the right final ball but never had the quality to do so.
‘We were passive and it was disappointing, but we were much improved in the second half without finding the correct pass.
‘We had the high of Spurs and weren’t able to follow it up - and consistency is the key.
‘We take responsibility for what we did wrong, but we look at it and then go again on Saturday.’
Team news
Bolton
Bolton boss Ian Evatt has revealed he will be without three key faces for the visit of Pompey.
Midfielder George Thomasson is absent after he dislocated his knee and tore a ligament during their 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers in November.
The Whites head coach has revealed the 22-year-old will be sidelined for another four to five weeks.
Also absent is Gethrin Jones who picked up a knock in training on Monday when deflecting a Dan N’Lundulu shot.
The defender suffered bruising on the knee and also missed Tuesday evening’s contest in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Evatt added Jack Iredale will under go knee surgery next week.
While the future of Dapo Afolayan remains uncertain, Amadou Bakayoko departed the University of Bolton Stadium on Thursday after joining Forest Green for an undisclosed fee.
Predicted XI: James Trafford, Eoin Toal, Will Aimson, George Johnston, Conor Bradley, Aaron Morley, Kyle Dempsey, Randell Williams, Kieran Lee, John Dadi Bodvarsson, Dion Charles.
Pompey
Pompey have pressing keeper concerns going into the Bolton league trip.
Josh Griffths has been recalled by West Brom, leaving Josh Oluwayemi and youngster Toby Steward as their options. Neither have played a league game for Pompey.
The Blues are working on bringing in a new face in that area of the pitch before the second trip to face the Trotters in the space of less than four days, following the Papa John’s Trophy defeat.
Marlon Pack completes his suspension after his second dismissal of the season against Charlton on New Year’s Day.
Clark Robertson is fighting to be fit after missing the past three games with a groin injury, while Josh Koroma’s loan from Huddersfield has been terminated.
Jay Mingi is out with a knee injury picked up in training along with Joe Rafferty (groin), Tom Lowery (hamstring) and Jayden Reid (knee).
Predicted XI: Josh Oluwayemi, Michael Morrison, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Zak Swanson, Joe Morrell, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Ronan Curtis, Reeco Hackett, Dane Scarlett, Colby Bishop.
Matchday odds (Bet365)
Bolton: 21/20
1-0 13/2, 2-0 9/1, 2-1 8/1, 3-0 18/2, 3-1 16/1, 3-2 28/1.
Pompey: 5/2
1-0 17/2, 2-0 16/1, 2-1 11/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 28/1, 3-2 33/1
Draw: 13/5
0-0 9/1, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1.
Officials
Referee: Geoff Eltringham
Assistant referees: Ian Cooper & Lee Venamore
Fourth official: Andy Haines
Key stats (all competitions)
Bolton
Record this season: P34 W17 D9 L8
League Position: 5th
Top goalscorer: Dion Charles (nine)
Most Assists: Kieran Lee (four)
Discipline: 48 yellow cards, three red cards
Pompey
Record this season: P33 W13 D11 L9
League Position: 13th
Top goalscorer: Colby Bishop (14)
Most Assists: Owen Dale (four)
Discipline: 48 yellows cards, two red cards
Form guide
Bolton
W 1-0 Pompey (H) - EFL Trophy
D 0-0 Plymouth (D) - League One
W 3-0 Barnsley (A) - League One
D 1-1 Lincoln (A) - League One
D 0-0 Derby (H) - League One
W 2-0 Exeter (H) - League One
Pompey
L 1-0 Bolton (A) - EFL Trophy
L 1-0 Spurs (A) - FA Cup
L 3-1 Charlton (H) – League One
D 2-2 Ipswich (H) – League One
D 0-0 Exeter (A) – League One
L 2-0 MK Dons (H) – League One
Other fixtures (3.00pm kick-off unless stated)
Accrington v Bristol Rovers, Burton v Shrewsbury, Cambridge v Morecambe, Charlton v Barnsley, Cheltenham v Derby, Exeter v Forest Green, Fleetwood v Oxford United, Ipswich v Plymouth, MK Dons v Lincoln, Wycombe v Sheffield Wednesday, Port Vale v Peterborough (Monday 8pm)
