The fixture kicks off at 2pm and is classed as a behind-closed-doors encounter.
LIVE: Bristol City v Portsmouth - 0-0 (Second half)
Last updated: Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 15:47
The action has ramped up here and Pompey are clinging on.
83 - City now piling on the pressure. Vyner hits the bar, Sykes fires the ball across the goal and Wells’ shot to stopped on the line by Liam Vincent.
82 - Mnoga is proving immense, while Steward has just produced a wonderful flying save to thwart them.
80 - Sykes should have broken the deadlock, somehow crashing a right-footed side over the bar from six-yards out, having been left all alone.
Both sides now unrecognisable from those that started the match. Will be interesting to see if that open the doors to goals, with the scoreline still blank.
75 - Substitute Zak Vyner has a great chance to net with a header from a right-winger corner for City, but plants it wide.
One of the triallists is a towering centre-half. The other is a left winger.
Coming on are Steward, Rafferty, Vincent, Gifford, Jewitt-White, Mingi and two triallists.
Pompey make eight substitutions on 69 minutes, with Mnoga, Tunnicliffe and Bridgman staying on.
Large-scale Pompey substitutions coming up......