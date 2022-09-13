News you can trust since 1877
LIVE Burton 0 Pompey 0: Keeper Garratt superbly denies Curtis opener

Pompey return to action against struggling Burton Albion tonight.

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 6:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 8:13 pm

The Blues aim to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign at the Pirelli Stadium against Dino Maamria’s side.

Maamria is at the helm of the rock-bottom Brewers after succeeding Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who resigned as boss earlier this month.

Tonight’s game will see tributes paid to the Queen, following her death last week at the age of 96.

Pompey travel to Burton tonight in League One

A minute’s silence will be observed along with the national anthem being played before kick-off.

Then it’s down to the business going in search of another three points as they aim to continue their flying form after the weekend postponement of the match against Barnsley.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the team news, talking points and cover of the tributes before live kick-by-kick commentary as the action gets underway at 7.45pm.

LIVE Burton Albion v Portsmouth

Last updated: Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 20:33

Key Events

  • A minute’s silence and playing of the national anthem will take place before kick-off following the Queen’s death
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 20:33

Half-time: Burton 0 Pompey 0

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 20:32

One minute stoppage time

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 20:31

Two minutes plus stoppages until the break!

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 20:26

CHANCE

Griffiths gifts possession to Powell but Raggett spares the keeper’s blushes as he blocks the Burton man’s shot.

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 20:22

CHANCE

Dale checks left and right before unleashing a deflected effort just wide. Robertson’s corner is teed up to Curtis by Bishop who drags his shot wide from the edge of the box.

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 20:20

CHANCE

Ball drops to Powerll on the edge of the box but he curls his shot well over the top.

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 20:15

28

Gilligan jumps in on Lowery and angers Pompey players and the bench. It’s a yellow for the Burton man

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 20:12

25

Promising charge from Dale but his cross is cleared.

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 20:11

23

Taylor’s corner headed away by Robertson as Pompey fans tell their team to, erm, get stuck into Burton.

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 20:07

20

Powell fires one at goal from 20 yards by Morrison blocks well and it’s out for a throw.

