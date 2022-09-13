LIVE Burton Albion v Portsmouth: build-up, tributes to the Queen and live coverage from the Pirelli Stadium
Pompey return to action against struggling Burton Albion tonight.
The Blues aim to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign at the Pirelli Stadium against Dino Maamria’s side.
Maamria is at the helm of the rock-bottom Brewers after succeeding Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who resigned as boss earlier this month.
Tonight’s game will see tributes paid to the Queen, following her death last week at the age of 96.
A minute’s silence will be observed along with the national anthem being played before kick-off.
Then it’s down to the business going in search of another three points as they aim to continue their flying form after the weekend postponement of the match against Barnsley.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the team news, talking points and cover of the tributes before live kick-by-kick commentary as the action gets underway at 7.45pm.
Key Events
- A minute’s silence and playing of the national anthem will take place before kick-off
Burton’s line-up
One change for Pompey - in comes Ogilvie for the injured Rafferty
Pompey: Griffiths; Ogilvie, Morrison, Raggett, Robertson; Dale, Pack, Lowery, Curtis; Bishop, Scarlett. Subs: Oluwayemi, Swanson, Mingi, Morrell, Hackett, Koroma, Pigott.
Team news incoming...
The Pompey team news will be with you in a couple of minutes, with an injury forcing Danny Cowley into a change.
History will not be made
Pompey were due to be refereed by a female official for the first time tonight in Rebecca Welch. She’s been called up for some duties with Uefa, however, with Robert Lewis now overseeing the game.
Here’s what some Pompey fans had to say on the tribute
Kevin Murphy, 67, from Portchester said: ‘There should be a tribute and it’s a fabulous thing to do when it’s impeccably observed.
‘It’s quite an emotional thing so I hope everyone is well behaved, because it will be a wonderful thing to do to pay our respects.
Ian White, 74, from Denmead said ‘To call off the game on Saturday and then play from tonight was about the right thing to do in my opinion.
Pompey kitman Shaun North said: ‘I think it’s a right and fitting tribute to carry on with a minute’s silence, singing the national anthem and then a bank holiday for the funeral.
A tribute to the Queen
There will be a minute’s silence before kick-off following the Queen’s death with the national anthem played at the Pirelli Stadium.
One person we won't be seeing tonight
'He just lost his way': Danny Cowley reflects on ex-Pompey triallist who outgrew Burton to get shock Ipswich move
Pompey have been deprived of a Burton reunion with their former triallist who later attracted a six-figure transfer fee.
Not bothered about the break
Danny Cowley rubbishes suggestion enforced Portsmouth’s break could hamper Blues momentum
Danny Cowley has rubbished any suggestion Pompey’s impressive League One momentum could be hampered by last weekend’s enforced break.
Cowley is convinced Burton’s struggles don’t reflect their form
'Burton have actually performed well': Pompey boss on true threat posed by worst-performing side in top six divisions
Danny Cowley is adamant the League One table misrepresents the true threat posed by Burton.