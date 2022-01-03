LIVE Cambridge United 0 Pompey 0 - 21 minutes of stoppage time at Abbey Stadium after medical emergency
Welcome to the Abbey Stadium for today’s clash between Pompey and Cambridge United.
The Blues return to action after 23 days, after seeing four games cancelled due to Covid outbreaks in the camp of Danny Cowley’s squad, Exeter and Plymouth.
Follow us for all the latest.
Designed with Pompey fans in mind
Get unlimited access to all The News’ sports coverage without the need for a full subscription. Play-by-plays of every match, in-depth analysis, live blogs and exclusive interviews starting from just £2 per month; that’s just 50p per week - click HERE to subscribe.
Cambridge United 0 Pompey 0
Last updated: Monday, 03 January, 2022, 17:06
- Pompey make one change from Morecambe outing - Joe Morrell in for Miguel Azeez
- Downing, Jacobs, Marquis and Harrison all on the bench
- No known new Covid cases in Pompey’s squad
- Home side down to 10 with Smith sent off
- Medical emergency leads to 21 minutes of stoppage time
Marquis on for Hirst
Curtis blasts over with the goal at his mercy from Harness cross. Very presentable chance to win it goes begging.
Lively at the Abbey with the home crowd feeling hard done by over refereeing decisions and making their feelings known.
Long Cambridge throw into the box is cleared. Morrell is fouled by May as he breaks.
Bazunu drops a cross as he’s about to come out of his box and Morrell is penalised for an ensuing foul. Raggett heads the free-kick clear.
Pretty cynical yellow from Williams as he scythes down Brophy on the break.