LIVE Cambridge United v Portsmouth - build-up, team news and live commentary from the Abbey Stadium

Welcome to the Abbey Stadium for today’s clash between Pompey and Cambridge United.

By Jordan Cross
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 2:18 pm
Pompey travel to Cambridge United today for their first game since December 11.

The Blues return to action after 23 days, after seeing four games cancelled due to Covid outbreaks in the camp of Danny Cowley’s squad, Exeter and Plymouth.

Cambridge United v Pompey

Last updated: Monday, 03 January, 2022, 14:36

  • Pompey make one change from Morecambe outing - Joe Morrell in for Miguel Azeez
  • Downing, Jacobs, Marquis and Harrison all on the bench
  • No known new Covid cases in Pompey’s squad
