LIVE Cambridge United v Portsmouth - build-up, team news and live commentary from the Abbey Stadium
Welcome to the Abbey Stadium for today’s clash between Pompey and Cambridge United.
The Blues return to action after 23 days, after seeing four games cancelled due to Covid outbreaks in the camp of Danny Cowley’s squad, Exeter and Plymouth.
Follow us for all the latest.
Designed with Pompey fans in mind
Get unlimited access to all The News’ sports coverage without the need for a full subscription. Play-by-plays of every match, in-depth analysis, live blogs and exclusive interviews starting from just £2 per month; that’s just 50p per week - click HERE to subscribe.
Cambridge United v Pompey
Last updated: Monday, 03 January, 2022, 14:36
- Pompey make one change from Morecambe outing - Joe Morrell in for Miguel Azeez
- Downing, Jacobs, Marquis and Harrison all on the bench
- No known new Covid cases in Pompey’s squad