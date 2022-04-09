LIVE Cheltenham 0 Pompey 0: Second half underway at Whaddon Road
Pompey look to get back to winning ways against Cheltenham Town today.
Danny Cowley’s men travel to Whaddon Road looking for their first win in five game – but have also lost just once in 11 outings.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the team news and talking points ahead of kick-off.
Then it’s live commentary from 3pm as Pompey look for some momentum as the season reaches its climax.
Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:29
- Five changes at Cheltenham
What a save from Evans as the ball drops to Jacobs after Morrell lobs it in and the Blues sub smashes his shot at goal, but the keeper stretches out an arm to turn the ball over the bar.
O’Brien off for Hirst - away fans don’t like that call and sing O’Brien’s name
Hirst being readied
Really low on action in the second half. Nothing of note has really happened!
Williams and Harness off for Jacobs and Morrell.
Jacobs and Morrell being readied.
Chimes ring out as Pompey win a corner. It goes short but Harness’ cross is poor and the home side clear.
At least the goal updates from St Mary’s are keeping us entertained...
Walker puts paid to a promising Pompey attack as he wastes possession - Cheltenham counter and Blair’s 20 yarder is blocked.
Ogilvie angles a ball in but Raggett can’t get a decent contact on his header.